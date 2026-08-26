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Bill Gates warned about the risks of the rapid development of artificial intelligence

Kyiv • UNN

 • 396 views

Bill Gates said that AI is developing faster than governments and society are prepared for. He called for reforms to policy and taxation.

Bill Gates warned about the risks of the rapid development of artificial intelligence

Bill Gates said that artificial intelligence is developing faster than governments and society are preparing for its consequences. He warned about changes in the labor market, cyber and biological risks, and problems with controlling the technology. This is reported by Axios, according to UNN.

Details

According to the publication, in a new memo, Bill Gates noted that AI could significantly change both white-collar and blue-collar jobs. In particular, he said that the changes could affect law, medicine, software, customer service, and manufacturing.

Artificial intelligence will either be the greatest fictional equalizer or the worst source of inequality

- Gates said.

According to him, without additional measures, there could be significantly fewer new jobs than there are today. Bill Gates believes that governments need new institutions to coordinate policy in the areas of security, employment, education, taxation, and healthcare. He also proposes considering taxation of the use of AI and robots.

At the current course and speed, there is a very high likelihood of a net negative outcome

 - he said.

At the same time, Gates acknowledged that coordinating global action would be difficult. According to him, representatives of technology companies and laboratories are also concerned about the speed of AI development.

Recall

Generative AI creates new content based on data, unlike traditional AI, which only analyzes it. It accelerates content creation and reduces costs, but requires verification of the generated information.

Alla Kiosak

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Bill Gates