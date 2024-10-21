South Korea considers sending troops to Ukraine because of DPRK's actions
Kyiv • UNN
Seoul may send intelligence officers and experts to Ukraine in response to the DPRK's support for russia. South Korea is also considering the possibility of supplying lethal weapons to Kyiv after providing humanitarian aid.
South Korea is considering supporting Ukraine after North Korea's actions. This was reported by Newsweek, according to UNN.
Details
On Monday, South Korean media reported that Seoul may send military and intelligence personnel to Ukraine in response to North Korea's support for the terrorist state. After Pyongyang announced that it would send 12,000 special forces troops, the South Korean government is considering a plan to send intelligence officers and tactical experts who specialize in North Korea.
South Korean personnel will be ready to provide translation services and interrogate captured North Korean soldiers, as well as share information about Pyongyang's military tactics and operations. The South Korean Ministry of Defense has confirmed that it will openly reconsider the possibility of supplying lethal weapons to Ukraine, in particular, after providing humanitarian aid to Kyiv.
Recall
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned that North Korea's involvement could be "the first step to a world war.
The kremlin, in turn, did not confirm the information about the use of North Korean soldiers in the conflict, noting that this issue causes a lot of contradictory information. The cooperation between North Korea and russia has become a matter of concern not only for South Korea, but also for NATO, which has been actively supporting Ukraine since the beginning of the war.
