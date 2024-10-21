South Korea summons Russian ambassador to protest against sending DPRK troops to Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
South Korea's Foreign Ministry summoned the Russian ambassador because of the deployment of North Korean troops to Russia for the war in Ukraine. Seoul condemned this as a violation of UN resolutions and promised to take international action.
South Korea's Foreign Ministry summoned the Russian ambassador to Seoul on Monday to protest the sending of North Korean troops to Russia for the war in Ukraine. The South Korean Foreign Ministry also promised to take joint international measures. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.
Details
According to the ministry's statement, South Korea's First Deputy Foreign Minister Kim Hong-gyun summoned Georgy Zinoviev, Russia's chief ambassador to Seoul, and called for the immediate withdrawal of North Korean soldiers from Russia.
Kim said that the participation of North Korean troops in the war in Ukraine violates UN resolutions and the United Nations Charter and poses a serious threat to the security of South Korea and other countries.
"We condemn in the strongest terms North Korea's illegal military cooperation, including sending troops to Russia," the ministry quoted Kim as saying.
We will respond jointly with the international community, mobilizing all available means against actions that threaten our core security interests
Addendum
On Monday, the South Korean Defense Ministry said that Seoul had consulted with Washington and condemned what it called illegal interference in Ukraine's affairs as well, and called for an immediate end to it.
On October 16, Zelenskyy reported that Ukrainian intelligence recorded not only the transfer of weapons from North Korea to Russia, but also the transfer of people.
On October 17, President Zelenskyy saidthat North Korea is preparing a contingent to fight against Ukraine. The intention is to train 10 thousand soldiers.
Today, on October 21, the UN Security Council will meet to discuss the situation in Ukraine and military support for Russia from North Korea, Iran, and China.