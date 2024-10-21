South Korea summons Russian ambassador to protest against sending DPRK troops to Ukraine

$41.320.06
44.630.03
ukenru
How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing
05:56 AM • 1850 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 36443 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 140905 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 190073 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 118671 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 352946 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 177699 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 147597 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196802 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 125845 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+11°
1.5m/s
64%
Popular news

111 combat engagements on the front line per day: the General Staff reported where it is hottest

April 3, 08:40 PM • 11991 views

Ukraine has solved the problem with manpower at the front - Commander-in-Chief of the Joint Armed Forces of NATO in Europe

April 3, 10:18 PM • 11335 views

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

02:06 AM • 15963 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

03:29 AM • 24025 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 18206 views
Publications

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 1850 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 18299 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 36443 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 96187 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
Exclusive

April 3, 03:18 PM • 140905 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 25977 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 28341 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 41955 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 50229 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 138645 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

South Korea summons Russian ambassador to protest against sending DPRK troops to Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 13837 views

South Korea's Foreign Ministry summoned the Russian ambassador because of the deployment of North Korean troops to Russia for the war in Ukraine. Seoul condemned this as a violation of UN resolutions and promised to take international action.

South Korea summons Russian ambassador to protest against sending DPRK troops to Ukraine

South Korea's Foreign Ministry summoned the Russian ambassador to Seoul on Monday to protest the sending of North Korean troops to Russia for the war in Ukraine. The South Korean Foreign Ministry also promised to take joint international measures. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

According to the ministry's statement, South Korea's First Deputy Foreign Minister Kim Hong-gyun summoned Georgy Zinoviev, Russia's chief ambassador to Seoul, and called for the immediate withdrawal of North Korean soldiers from Russia.

Kim said that the participation of North Korean troops in the war in Ukraine violates UN resolutions and the United Nations Charter and poses a serious threat to the security of South Korea and other countries.

"We condemn in the strongest terms North Korea's illegal military cooperation, including sending troops to Russia," the ministry quoted Kim as saying.

We will respond jointly with the international community, mobilizing all available means against actions that threaten our core security interests

- added the South Korean Foreign Minister.

Addendum

On Monday, the South Korean Defense Ministry said that Seoul had consulted with Washington and condemned what it called illegal interference in Ukraine's affairs as well, and called for an immediate end to it.

On October 16, Zelenskyy reported that Ukrainian intelligence recorded not only the transfer of weapons from North Korea to Russia, but also the transfer of people.

On October 17, President Zelenskyy saidthat North Korea is preparing a contingent to fight against Ukraine. The intention is to train 10 thousand soldiers. 

Today, on October 21, the UN Security Council will meet to discuss the situation in Ukraine and military support for Russia from North Korea, Iran, and China.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

News of the World
United Nations Security Council
United Nations
Seoul
Washington, D.C.
North Korea
South Korea
China
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Iran
Brent
$69.35
Bitcoin
$82,717.00
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$39.20
Золото
$3,120.40
Ethereum
$1,788.54