Soldier suspected of deadly grenade explosion in Kyiv

In Kyiv, a serviceman was served with a notice of suspicion for detonating a grenade in an apartment in Obolon, which resulted in one man's death and another's injury, the Kyiv Police Department reported on Saturday, writes UNN.

Details

The incident occurred yesterday around 02:00 in an apartment in the Obolonskyi district of the capital. A 29-year-old serviceman, who was absent without leave, came to visit a friend, where they, along with seven other people, were consuming alcoholic beverages.

Subsequently, when three men were in the kitchen, the perpetrator, during a sudden conflict, detonated an F-1 grenade. As a result of the explosion, the 45-year-old owner of the apartment died. Another guest, a 36-year-old local resident, was hospitalized.

Police reportedly detained the suspect. He also sustained shrapnel wounds to his leg and is currently under the supervision of doctors and law enforcement officers.

The perpetrator was served with a notice of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 15, Paragraphs 1, 5 of Part 2 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine – attempted murder of two or more persons, and under Paragraph 5 of Part 2 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine – intentional murder committed in a manner dangerous to the lives of many people.

The sanction provides for imprisonment for a term of ten to fifteen years or life imprisonment.

