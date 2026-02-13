In Kyiv, a company's feast with a military serviceman on AWOL resulted in a grenade explosion, one person died

A man was detained in Kyiv who detonated a grenade in an apartment, one person died, two were injured, a criminal case was opened, the Main Directorate of the National Police in the capital reported on Friday, writes UNN.

Details

The incident occurred today around 02:00 in the Obolonsky district of the capital.

It was previously established that a 29-year-old serviceman, who was AWOL (unauthorized absence from the unit), came to visit his friend, where they, along with a company of seven people, were drinking alcoholic beverages. Subsequently, during a sudden conflict, the offender detonated an F-1 grenade in the kitchen, as a result of which the 45-year-old owner of the house died at the scene. - reported the police.

As stated, another guest - a 36-year-old local resident - was hospitalized with body injuries.

During the search operations, "patrol police and operatives detained the suspect." "The latter received shrapnel wounds to the leg and is currently under the supervision of doctors and law enforcement officers," the report says.

A criminal case has been initiated under paragraph 5 of part 2 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - intentional murder committed in a manner dangerous to the lives of many people.

