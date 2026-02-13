$43.030.06
February 12, 04:21 PM • 18776 views
Who is a zoopsychologist and when does an animal really need a behavior specialist?
Exclusive
February 12, 04:03 PM • 39910 views
Checks began in the Verkhovna Rada canteen after suspicions of poisoning MPs
February 12, 02:09 PM • 29255 views
Zelenskyy awarded skeleton racer Heraskevych the Order of Liberty for civic courage
February 12, 01:47 PM • 38120 views
Umerov stated that Ukrainian companies have received permits for arms exports
Exclusive
February 12, 11:56 AM • 30691 views
Peace talks between Ukraine and Russia - when to expect a ceasefire
Exclusive
February 12, 11:18 AM • 25501 views
Odrex Clinic at the center of a new scandal: law enforcement investigates unauthorized land seizure
February 12, 09:49 AM • 26444 views
General Staff confirms hit on GRAU arsenal with Flamingo missiles and Russian defense industry enterprise
February 12, 09:16 AM • 29508 views
Ukrainian Heraskevych called IOC disqualification at the 2026 Olympics the "price of dignity"Photo
February 12, 08:30 AM • 75111 views
Olympics 2026: IOC officially announced Geraskevych's disqualification
Exclusive
February 11, 07:42 PM • 50999 views
Thousands of hryvnias in tips written off: Glovo reports technical glitch, promises to return money
In Kyiv, a company's feast with a military serviceman on AWOL resulted in a grenade explosion, one person died

Kyiv • UNN

 • 482 views

In Kyiv, a 29-year-old serviceman detonated an F-1 grenade during a conflict. As a result of the explosion, the 45-year-old apartment owner died, and two other people were injured.

In Kyiv, a company's feast with a military serviceman on AWOL resulted in a grenade explosion, one person died

A man was detained in Kyiv who detonated a grenade in an apartment, one person died, two were injured, a criminal case was opened, the Main Directorate of the National Police in the capital reported on Friday, writes UNN.

Details

The incident occurred today around 02:00 in the Obolonsky district of the capital.

It was previously established that a 29-year-old serviceman, who was AWOL (unauthorized absence from the unit), came to visit his friend, where they, along with a company of seven people, were drinking alcoholic beverages. Subsequently, during a sudden conflict, the offender detonated an F-1 grenade in the kitchen, as a result of which the 45-year-old owner of the house died at the scene.

- reported the police.

As stated, another guest - a 36-year-old local resident - was hospitalized with body injuries.

During the search operations, "patrol police and operatives detained the suspect." "The latter received shrapnel wounds to the leg and is currently under the supervision of doctors and law enforcement officers," the report says.

A criminal case has been initiated under paragraph 5 of part 2 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - intentional murder committed in a manner dangerous to the lives of many people.

Man, 55, detained in Cherkasy for throwing grenade at police and TCC military personnel10.02.26, 09:20 • 5032 views

Julia Shramko

