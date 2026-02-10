$43.030.02
Man, 55, detained in Cherkasy for throwing grenade at police and TCC military personnel

Kyiv • UNN

 • 986 views

A man was detained in Cherkasy for throwing a grenade at police officers and TCC servicemen during a document check. He faces punishment, up to life imprisonment.

Man, 55, detained in Cherkasy for throwing grenade at police and TCC military personnel
Photo: National Police of Ukraine

Police officers in Cherkasy detained a man for attacking servicemen and law enforcement officers. He refused to provide documents for inspection, and then threw a grenade at police officers and TCC servicemen, after which an explosion occurred. This was reported by UNN with reference to the National Police of Ukraine.

Details

The incident occurred on February 9: during citizen notification measures, a joint patrol of TCC and SP servicemen and police, a man refused to provide documents for inspection.

Behaving aggressively, he threw ammunition at servicemen and law enforcement officers, after which an explosion occurred. The type of ammunition is currently being established by experts. Police identified the offender as a 55-year-old local resident

- the police said.

The man was detained with the силової support of special police unit fighters.

Criminal proceedings have been initiated under Part 2 of Article 15, Paragraph 1 of Part 2 of Article 115, and Article 348 (attempted premeditated murder and assault on the life of a law enforcement officer or serviceman) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The issue of notifying him of suspicion is being decided. The detainee faces imprisonment for a term of 9 to 15 years or life imprisonment

- the report says.

Recall

The police of Dnipropetrovsk region detained three servicemen of the territorial recruitment center, who are suspected of inflicting fatal bodily injuries on a 55-year-old local resident.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar in UkraineCrimes and emergencies
TCC and SP
National Police of Ukraine
Cherkasy