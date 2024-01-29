Slovak Defense Minister talks about peace talks between Kyiv and Moscow

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 101010 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 127399 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 128984 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 170541 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 168780 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 274591 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177684 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166982 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148704 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 243502 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 105859 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 100712 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 79614 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 76282 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 88611 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 274591 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 243502 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 228796 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 254245 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 240154 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 127399 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 103318 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 103499 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 119823 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 120254 views
Slovak Defense Minister talks about peace talks between Kyiv and Moscow

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 116090 views

Slovak Defense Minister Robert Kaliniak said that the war in Ukraine has no military solution and it is time to start peace talks with the leaders of Ukraine, Russia, the EU and the US. This comes after Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said that life in Kyiv is "absolutely normal" despite recent Russian missile attacks.

The war in Ukraine has no military solution. It is time to talk about peace talks. This was stated by Slovak Defense Minister Robert Kaliniak on the Sunday talk show RTVS O 5 minut 12, Trend writes, reports UNN.

Details

No matter how the conflict ends, Ukraine will always have borders with Russia. Peaceful efforts are what is most needed

Robert Kaliniak said.

According to him, the situation at the front is currently frozen. Given the current state of the military conflict, we need to start talking about peace talks. The leaders of the European Union and the United States should be involved.

Robert Kaliniak sees nothing wrong with the fact that the talks between Prime Minister Robert Fico and his Ukrainian counterpart Denys Shmyhal took place in Uzhhorod. He rejected the claims that Robert Fico was afraid to go to Kyiv.

Context

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said on January 23 that life in Kyiv is "absolutely normal" and there is no full-scale war. He said this a few hours after the Russian missile attack on Kyiv. 

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry commented on Prime Minister Fico's statement on a compromise with Russia: "Without security in Ukraine, there will be no security in Slovakia"22.01.24, 13:45 • 19440 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarPolitics
robert-kalinakRobert Kaliňák
robert-ficoRobert Fico
slovakiaSlovakia
ukraineUkraine
uzhhorodUzhhorod
kyivKyiv

Contact us about advertising