Slovak Defense Minister talks about peace talks between Kyiv and Moscow

The war in Ukraine has no military solution. It is time to talk about peace talks. This was stated by Slovak Defense Minister Robert Kaliniak on the Sunday talk show RTVS O 5 minut 12, Trend writes, reports UNN.

Details

No matter how the conflict ends, Ukraine will always have borders with Russia. Peaceful efforts are what is most needed Robert Kaliniak said.

According to him, the situation at the front is currently frozen. Given the current state of the military conflict, we need to start talking about peace talks. The leaders of the European Union and the United States should be involved.

Robert Kaliniak sees nothing wrong with the fact that the talks between Prime Minister Robert Fico and his Ukrainian counterpart Denys Shmyhal took place in Uzhhorod. He rejected the claims that Robert Fico was afraid to go to Kyiv.

Context

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said on January 23 that life in Kyiv is "absolutely normal" and there is no full-scale war. He said this a few hours after the Russian missile attack on Kyiv.

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry commented on Prime Minister Fico's statement on a compromise with Russia: "Without security in Ukraine, there will be no security in Slovakia"