Six participants in a corruption scheme involving the procurement of UAVs and EW systems, including MP Kuznetsov and Haidai, have been notified of suspicion

SAP and NABU announced suspicion to the participants of the organized criminal group exposed the day before, involved in a corruption scheme during the procurement of UAVs and EW. This was reported by the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office, writes UNN.

Details

Among the suspects:

former head of the Luhansk Regional State Administration – Part 5, Article 191, Part 3, Article 28, Part 4, Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine;

People's Deputy of Ukraine – Part 5, Article 191, Part 3, Article 28, Part 4, Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine;

head of the city military administration – Part 3, Article 28, Part 4, Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine;

commander of a military unit of the National Guard of Ukraine – Part 3, Article 28, Part 4, Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine;

actual beneficial owner of the UAV manufacturing enterprise – Part 5, Article 191, Part 2, Article 28, Part 1, Article 114-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine;

director of the UAV manufacturing enterprise – Part 5, Article 191, Part 2, Article 28, Part 1, Article 114-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The beneficiary and director of the UAV manufacturing enterprise are also additionally charged with obstructing the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. According to the investigation, for a monetary reward, they arranged employment for individuals and provided them with reservations, effectively blocking their mobilization into the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This refers to People's Deputy from "Servant of the People" Oleksiy Kuznetsov, former head of the Luhansk Regional State Administration Serhiy Haidai, and head of the Rubizhne City Military Administration of Luhansk Oblast Andriy Yurchenko.

Recall

NABU and SAP exposed a large-scale corruption scheme during the procurement of UAVs and EW equipment. According to the investigation, in 2024–2025, an organized group of individuals systematically embezzled budget funds that local self-government bodies directed to the needs of defense forces.

Among the established episodes is the procurement of electronic warfare systems. For signing a contract at a knowingly inflated price, the group members received up to 30% of the contract amount as an undue benefit. According to a similar scheme, FPV drones were purchased for almost UAH 10 million. The enterprise supplied products at a price inflated by about USD 80 thousand, after which officials transferred part of the funds as a "kickback" to the members of the criminal group.

With the consent of the Prosecutor General, a motion was sent to the court to choose a pre-trial restraint for the suspect People's Deputy in the form of detention with an alternative of bail in the amount of UAH 30 million.

Motions for choosing pre-trial restraints for other defendants in the case have also been sent to the court.

