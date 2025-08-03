Zelenskyy dismissed Haidai from the post of head of Mukachevo RAA

$41.710.00
47.750.00
ukenru
Exclusive
August 2, 05:16 PM • 26861 views
A week that will reveal the essence of things: astro-forecast for August 4 – 10Photo
August 2, 04:52 PM • 37192 views
Five intriguing thriller series: what to watch in your free timeVideo
August 2, 11:37 AM • 41561 views
New version of Ukraine Plan for Ukraine Facility must be approved by EU by end of September - Minister
August 1, 05:22 PM • 103503 views
Ukraine expects IMF mission visit at the end of August - Svyrydenko
Exclusive
August 1, 02:20 PM • 253675 views
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
Exclusive
August 1, 02:02 PM • 228873 views
Falling in love with Lisbon or having an affair with Tokyo: how to find the ideal property in 2025
Exclusive
August 1, 12:26 PM • 120158 views
New Tariffs from Donald Trump: For Which Countries Has the Situation Changed After August 1?
August 1, 09:01 AM • 108496 views
Germany will transfer two Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine
Exclusive
August 1, 08:17 AM • 205428 views
Ukrainian Aviation in Wartime: Preserving and Advancing the Industry Amid Crisis — An Interview with Roman Mileshko Photo
Exclusive
August 1, 06:54 AM • 76347 views
Ukrainian Apple Season: What to Expect from Harvest and PricesPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+21°
1.5m/s
68%
752mm
Popular news
Power outage in Kherson: causes being investigated - OMAAugust 2, 07:35 PM • 3368 views
Power outage recorded in Mykolaiv regionAugust 2, 08:08 PM • 4232 views
Strike on bridge in Kherson: logistics complicated, residents urged to evacuate (video)VideoAugust 2, 08:24 PM • 6706 views
Russia launched a missile strike on a residential area of Mykolaiv, there are casualties: the State Emergency Service showed the consequencesAugust 2, 08:47 PM • 4728 views
RF is not interested in compromise without Ukraine's capitulation - ISW04:28 AM • 3600 views
Publications
A week that will reveal the essence of things: astro-forecast for August 4 – 10Photo
Exclusive
August 2, 05:16 PM • 26866 views
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
Exclusive
August 1, 02:20 PM • 253681 views
On the runway or in a nosedive: what determines the fate of Ukrainian aviationAugust 1, 02:05 PM • 135092 views
Falling in love with Lisbon or having an affair with Tokyo: how to find the ideal property in 2025
Exclusive
August 1, 02:02 PM • 228875 views
Drug prices have not decreased. What is really happening with the pharmaceutical marketAugust 1, 11:54 AM • 150356 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Kyrylo Budanov
Binyamin Netanyahu
Vitaliy Kim
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kherson
Mykolaiv
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five intriguing thriller series: what to watch in your free timeVideoAugust 2, 04:52 PM • 37207 views
Scandalous blogger Alkhim leaves Ukraine and starts a new life in DubaiAugust 1, 09:08 PM • 54837 views
"Can't wait to start": Steven Knight spoke about working on the script for the new Bond filmAugust 1, 01:00 PM • 93952 views
DiCaprio received permission to build an eco-hotel in Israel, but not without a "portion" of criticismPhotoVideoJuly 31, 05:36 PM • 110460 views
Harry Potter's Birthday: What is known about the new HBO series, cast, and release datePhotoJuly 31, 02:00 PM • 185582 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Sukhoi Su-30
Sukhoi Su-27
Mikoyan MiG-29
Su-25

Zelenskyy dismissed Haidai from the post of head of Mukachevo RAA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 20 views

President Zelenskyy dismissed Serhiy Haidai from the post of head of Mukachevo RAA at his request. The Cabinet of Ministers approved the dismissal of Haidai, who is suspected of involvement in a corruption scheme involving the procurement of UAVs.

Zelenskyy dismissed Haidai from the post of head of Mukachevo RAA

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree dismissing Serhiy Haidai from the post of head of the Mukachevo District State Administration. This is reported by UNN with reference to the order of the President of Ukraine No. 98/2025-rp dated August 2, 2025, published on the website of the President's Office.

Dismiss Serhiy Haidai from the post of head of the Mukachevo District State Administration of Zakarpattia Oblast according to his submitted application

- the document states.

It should be recalled that the day before, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved the dismissal of Serhiy Haidai from the post of head of the Mukachevo RSA. He is suspected of involvement in a large-scale corruption scheme for the procurement of UAVs and electronic warfare equipment.

Vita Zelenetska

Politics
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Unmanned aerial vehicle