Zelenskyy dismissed Haidai from the post of head of Mukachevo RAA

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree dismissing Serhiy Haidai from the post of head of the Mukachevo District State Administration. This is reported by UNN with reference to the order of the President of Ukraine No. 98/2025-rp dated August 2, 2025, published on the website of the President's Office.

Dismiss Serhiy Haidai from the post of head of the Mukachevo District State Administration of Zakarpattia Oblast according to his submitted application - the document states.

It should be recalled that the day before, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved the dismissal of Serhiy Haidai from the post of head of the Mukachevo RSA. He is suspected of involvement in a large-scale corruption scheme for the procurement of UAVs and electronic warfare equipment.