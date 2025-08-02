$41.710.00
The Cabinet of Ministers approved the dismissal of Serhiy Haidai from the Mukachevo District State Administration

Kyiv • UNN

 • 142 views

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved the dismissal of Serhiy Haidai from the post of head of the Mukachevo District State Administration. He is suspected of involvement in a large-scale corruption scheme for the procurement of UAVs and electronic warfare equipment.

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the dismissal of Serhiy Haidai from the Mukachevo District State Administration

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, at an extraordinary meeting, approved the dismissal of Serhiy Haidai from the post of head of the Mukachevo District State Administration. This was announced by the Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko, as reported by UNN.

Details

The Prime Minister of Ukraine informed that an extraordinary government meeting took place today.

The government decided to send the President a draft order on the dismissal of Serhiy Haidai from the post of head of the Mukachevo District State Administration.

- Svyrydenko's post reads.

It should be recalled that Haidai is suspected of involvement in a large-scale corruption scheme involving the procurement of UAVs and electronic warfare equipment.

Context

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office exposed large-scale corruption in the procurement of UAVs and electronic warfare equipment.

Among the figures are a current People's Deputy, as well as the heads of district and city military-civilian administrations, and National Guard servicemen.

Later, the "Servant of the People" political party faction in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine announced the suspension of membership of MP Oleksiy Kuznetsov due to his involvement in the corruption scandal with drone procurement. The political force also announced that they are already considering the issue of expelling People's Deputy Oleksiy Kuznetsov from their ranks.

The President of Ukraine commented on the scandal with the procurement of electronic warfare and FPV drones, exposed by anti-corruption bodies. He thanked NABU and SAP for their work and expects fair verdicts, and also instructed Minister of Internal Affairs Klymenko to conduct an official investigation in the National Guard.

Vita Zelenetska

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office
National Guard of Ukraine
Servant of the People
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
Verkhovna Rada
Ukraine
Unmanned aerial vehicle