August 3, 10:28 AM
"There is an agreement on the exchange of 1200 prisoners": Zelenskyy discussed with Umerov and Yermak the preparation of a new meeting in Istanbul
August 2, 05:16 PM
New version of Ukraine Plan for Ukraine Facility must be approved by EU by end of September - Minister
August 1, 02:20 PM • 355988 views
August 1, 02:02 PM • 304390 views
August 1, 12:26 PM • 133754 views
Germany will transfer two Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine
Ukrainian Aviation in Wartime: Preserving and Advancing the Industry Amid Crisis — An Interview with Roman Mileshko
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Advertisement
Since the beginning of this day, there have been 153 combat engagements at the front: the hottest spots are in the Pokrovsk and Lyman directions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 88 views

On August 3, 153 combat engagements took place at the front. Ukrainian forces repelled 38 attacks in the Pokrovsk direction and 25 in the Lyman direction, holding back the enemy's offensive.

Since the beginning of this day, there have been 153 combat engagements at the front: the hottest spots are in the Pokrovsk and Lyman directions

Since the beginning of August 3, 153 combat engagements have taken place on the Russian-Ukrainian front, including 38 attacks by Russians in the Pokrovsk direction and 25 in the Lyman direction. The Defense Forces are focusing their efforts on disrupting the Russian invaders' offensive plans and depleting their combat potential. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in its evening report of August 3, 2025, according to UNN.

Details

According to operational information as of 10:00 PM, 153 combat engagements have been recorded on the front.

The enemy launched one missile and 53 air strikes, using one missile and dropping 82 guided bombs, carried out 903 kamikaze drone attacks and 3011 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements.

- the report says.

Situation by directions

In the Pivnichno-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, Ukrainian defenders repelled eight Russian attacks, and four more combat engagements are ongoing. The enemy launched seven air strikes, dropping a total of 17 guided aerial bombs and carrying out 216 artillery shellings, including 17 from a multiple rocket launcher system.

In the Pivdenno-Slobozhansky direction, the Defense Forces repelled seven enemy assaults in the areas of Vovchansk, Kutkivka, Fyholivka, and Krasne Pershe.

The enemy attacked our fortifications nine times in the Kupiansk direction – in the areas of Holubivka, Petropavlivka, Novoosinove, Stepova Novoselivka, and Nova Kruhliakivka.

In the Lyman direction today, Russian troops stormed the positions of Ukrainian defenders 25 times near Karpivka, Olhivka, Ridkodub, Torske, Hryhorivka, in the direction of Serednie, Cherneshchyna, Shandryholove. Six combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled four enemy attacks near Hryhorivka, in the direction of Serebrianka and Siversk. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

Our troops repelled seven attacks near Chasiv Yar, Markove, and towards Bila Hora and Stupochky in the Kramatorsk direction.

In the Toretsk direction, the occupiers stormed the positions of our defenders 13 times today in the areas of Rusyniv Yar, Shcherbynivka, Katerynivka, and towards Oleksandro-Kalynove.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy carried out 38 assault and offensive actions during the day. The activity of Russian occupiers was observed in the areas of Popiv Yar, Novoekonomichne, Myroliubivka, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Horikhove, in the direction of NovoUkrainka, Novopidhorodne, Rodynske, Chervony Lyman. Battles are still ongoing in two locations.

According to preliminary estimates, our soldiers eliminated 67 and wounded 21 occupiers in this direction, destroyed two vehicles and one motorcycle. In addition, they significantly damaged one armored combat vehicle, two motorcycles, and an enemy cannon.

- reports the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the invaders carried out 14 attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops, trying to advance in the areas of Zaporizhzhia, Novokhatske, Voskresenka, Zelene Pole, Myrny, Maliivka, Temerivka, Novopil, and towards Levadne. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Huliaipole and Orikhiv directions, no combat engagements have occurred since the beginning of the day.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the Defense Forces successfully repelled two enemy attacks. The enemy launched air strikes on the settlements of Kherson, Novoandriivka, and Lviv.

No significant changes in the situation occurred in other directions.

Recall

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi reported on the most difficult situation in the Pokrovsk, Dobropillia, and Novopavlivka directions. The enemy uses the tactic of "total infiltration," but sabotage groups are neutralized.

Vita Zelenetska

