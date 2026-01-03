$42.170.00
Since the beginning of the day, there have been 104 combat engagements at the front: the most intense battles are in Kharkiv and Donetsk regions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 18 views

Russian troops are actively storming and shelling, particularly the border settlements of Sumy Oblast. In the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out 42 shellings, and in the Huliaipole direction, 19 combat engagements were recorded.

Since the beginning of the day, there have been 104 combat engagements at the front: the most intense battles are in Kharkiv and Donetsk regions

As of 4:00 PM on January 3, 104 combat engagements were recorded along the entire front line. Russian troops continue active assaults and shelling, particularly of border settlements in Sumy Oblast. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

The invaders do not stop striking border settlements. The areas of Bachivsk, Bila Bereza, Ryzhivka, Simeikyne, Bezsalyvka, Bobylivka in Sumy Oblast suffered from enemy artillery fire.

- the post says.

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out 42 shellings since the beginning of the day, including one from a multiple rocket launcher.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, the enemy attacked the positions of Ukrainian military personnel 13 times in the areas of Vovchansk, Starytsia, Prylipky, and in the direction of Izbytske. Four combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy carried out 10 offensive actions in the areas of Synkivka, Nova Kruhliakivka, and towards Kupyansk, Petropavlivka, Kucherivka, and Kurylivka.

In the Lyman direction, 13 attacks were recorded in the areas of Novoselivka, Myrny, Zarichne, and in the direction of Olhivka, Drobycheve, and Stavky. Five combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy attacked three times in the area of Dronivka and towards Zakitne. No offensive actions were recorded in the Kramatorsk direction.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy attacked 16 times in the areas of Oleksandro-Shultyne, Pleshchiivka, Kleban-Byk, Shcherbynivka, Rusyn Yar, Sofiivka, and towards Ivanopillia, Berestok, and Stepanivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction today, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders 16 times in the areas of Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Kotlyne, Udachne, Filia, and towards Bilytske. One combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, Ukrainian military personnel repelled eight attacks, and two more battles are ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, 19 combat engagements were recorded, five of which are ongoing. Enemy aircraft struck the settlements of Zaliznychne, Vozdvyzhivka, Sviatopetrivka, Staroukrainka, Huliaipole, Varvarivka, and Rizdvianka.

In the Orikhiv direction, two combat engagements occurred, and in the Prydniprovsky direction, Ukrainian units repelled two attacks in the direction of the Antonivsky Bridge.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to restrain the enemy's offensive along the entire front line. Combat operations continue.

Recall

In Sumy Oblast, a 52-year-old resident of the Esman community died as a result of a Russian FPV drone attack. The man was going for water when an enemy drone attacked him.

Alla Kiosak

War in Ukraine
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
State Border of Ukraine
Sumy Oblast
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine