Russian forces have been attacking Sumy region with drones since early morning on November 29, and in the afternoon launched strikes with guided aerial bombs on the regional center. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

The Sumy, Lypova Dolyna and Romny communities came under enemy fire. The Russians attacked a civilian infrastructure facility, non-residential premises, trucks and agricultural machinery.

Due to the threat of repeated strikes, rescuers had to temporarily suspend efforts to deal with the aftermath of the attacks and withdraw to safe areas.

Despite the constant danger, State Emergency Service specialists extinguished all detected fires and surveyed the affected areas. No injuries were reported.

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