Shooting in Kraków: Poland to declare November 8 and 9 days of national mourning

Photo: Tomasz Gzell/PAP

Poland has announced national mourning in connection with the shooting in Kraków. The relevant decision was made by President of Poland Karol Nawrocki, UNN reports, citing RMF24.

"In view of the tragic events in Kraków, President of the Republic of Poland Karol Nawrocki has initiated the official procedure for declaring national mourning, which will last on November 8 and 9," Rafal Leszkiewicz, spokesperson for the President of the Republic of Poland, said on social network X. The draft decree declaring national mourning will shortly be submitted to Prime Minister Donald Tusk for countersignature.

This is not the only measure of its kind: Kraków Mayor Łukasz Gibała has also declared mourning in the city, which will last until November 11.

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We would add

The shooting in central Kraków occurred on Saturday, shortly after 3:00 p.m. A black Subaru drove onto the Main Market Square (Rynek Główny) from Sławkowska Street and then headed toward Grodzka Street. A masked assailant was in the vehicle and opened fire on random passersby.

The attacker was a 24-year-old Polish citizen from the Świętokrzyskie Voivodeship. He was detained near the intersection of Dietla and Stradomska streets. During the detention, police used their weapons, after which the wounded assailant was taken to hospital. Police found several firearms and ammunition in the vehicle.

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Six people were killed in the attack—four women and two men—and another 15 people were injured. Two police officers were among those injured; one of them is in extremely serious condition.