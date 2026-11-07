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"A Shocking Crime" — Zelenskyy Reacts to Shooting in Kraków

Kyiv • UNN

 • 166 views

Zelenskyy called the shooting in Kraków a shocking crime and expressed his condolences to the families of those killed. He wished those injured a speedy recovery.

"A Shocking Crime" — Zelenskyy Reacts to Shooting in Kraków
Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the shooting in Kraków a shocking crime and added that "there can be no justification for this attack," reports UNN.

A shocking crime in Kraków. On behalf of the Ukrainian people and personally, I express my sincere condolences to the families and loved ones of those killed. There can be no justification for this attack; we believe that the perpetrator will face justice 

- Zelenskyy wrote on the social media platform X.

He was armed with a rifle and dressed in camouflage uniform — what is known about the Krakow shooter07.11.26, 18:44 • 1114 views

The head of state wished strength and a speedy recovery to those injured and to everyone affected by this tragedy.

Ukraine stands in solidarity with Poland and the Polish people. People have the right to safety 

- Zelenskyy concluded.

We remind you

As a result of the terrorist attack in the Polish city of Kraków, 5 people were killed and more than ten others were injured, including police officers.

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsNews of the World
Terrorist attack
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Volodymyr Zelenskyy
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