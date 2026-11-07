"A Shocking Crime" — Zelenskyy Reacts to Shooting in Kraków
Kyiv • UNN
Zelenskyy called the shooting in Kraków a shocking crime and expressed his condolences to the families of those killed. He wished those injured a speedy recovery.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the shooting in Kraków a shocking crime and added that "there can be no justification for this attack," reports UNN.
A shocking crime in Kraków. On behalf of the Ukrainian people and personally, I express my sincere condolences to the families and loved ones of those killed. There can be no justification for this attack; we believe that the perpetrator will face justice
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The head of state wished strength and a speedy recovery to those injured and to everyone affected by this tragedy.
Ukraine stands in solidarity with Poland and the Polish people. People have the right to safety
We remind you
As a result of the terrorist attack in the Polish city of Kraków, 5 people were killed and more than ten others were injured, including police officers.