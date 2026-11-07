He was armed with a rifle and dressed in camouflage uniform — what is known about the Krakow shooter

Photograph: Art Service/EPA

The attacker who carried out the attack in central Krakow is 25 years old. He was armed with an AR-15 rifle and dressed in camouflage, UNN reports, citing RMF FM.

Details

The tragic events in Krakow unfolded on Saturday, shortly after 3:00 p.m. According to RMF FM reporter Kacper Wróblewski, the man drove a black Subaru onto the Main Market Square (Rynek Główny) and began shooting at random passers-by.

The media managed to find out that the attacker is 25 years old, was armed with an AR-15 rifle, and was dressed in camouflage (military-style) clothing.

At least five people were killed, and more than a dozen were injured. Two police officers were among the victims.

Law enforcement officers shot the assailant near the intersection of Stradomska and Dietla streets. He was taken to one of Krakow's hospitals, where resuscitation efforts are currently underway.

Police say that the man acted alone.

Emergency services are working at the scene. A medical evacuation helicopter landed on the Main Market Square.

Shooting in Krakow: Justice Minister calls for calm and promises severe punishment for the perpetrator

Recall

As a result of the terrorist attack in Krakow, Poland, 5 people were killed, and more than ten others were injured, including police officers.