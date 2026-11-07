Shooting in Krakow: Justice Minister calls for calm and promises severe punishment for the perpetrator

Photograph: Jakub Włodek/Agencja Wyborcza.pl/Reuters

Polish Justice Minister Waldemar Żurek called for calm after the shooting in Kraków and assured that the perpetrator would be "severely punished," reports UNN, citing The Guardian.

A terrible tragedy at the Main Market Square in Kraków. I share the grief of the families and loved ones of the victims of this incredible tragedy. The perpetrator was injured and detained - Żurek said.

According to him, prosecutors, police, and all relevant services are already working at the scene: they are collecting evidence and establishing the circumstances of the attack. The state is taking the necessary measures.

We call for calm and ask people not to interfere with the work of the emergency services. We will ensure that the person responsible for this crime is held fully accountable and severely punished - Poland's justice minister concluded.

We remind you

As a result of the terrorist attack in Kraków, Poland, 5 people were killed, and more than ten others were injured, including police officers