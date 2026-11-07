Shooting in Krakow: Justice Minister calls for calm and promises severe punishment for the perpetrator

$45.4451.04
ukenru
03:56 PM • 3318 views
Why are there problems with the electricity again, and how long could this last? DTEK provided an explanation
02:58 PM • 8910 views
Declaration requirements for all SBU employees will return — Zelenskyy approved the draft law
02:42 PM • 9228 views
Zelenskyy announced new personnel decisions in the Security Service of Ukraine following arrests in the "Carthage" case
02:31 PM • 8798 views
Budanov admitted the violation and will pay a fine for speaking Russian during clashes near Kyiv
02:09 PM • 7850 views
Zelenskyy instructed the preparation of backup transportation routes in Kyiv
01:42 PM • 8506 views
FIFA abandons plans to expand the next World Cup
01:00 PM • 9994 views
Ukraine must adopt a law on toll roads by the end of 2027, says the Ministry of Infrastructure
12:00 PM • 10203 views
Europe insists that Putin end the war in Ukraine before discussing Russia's "concerns" - Bloomberg
November 7, 09:59 AM • 14638 views
Russia attacked a Naftogaz facility three times overnight
November 7, 09:50 AM • 14728 views
Massive Russian strike damaged transmission networks from NPPs, with significant consequences in capital region
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Popular news
Vance is leading behind-the-scenes efforts to advance a new deal with Iran - AxiosNovember 7, 06:45 AM • 4414 views
4 missiles neutralized during Russia's massive attack using ballistic missiles with ZirconsNovember 7, 07:18 AM • 18626 views
Fire reported at Saratov Oil Refinery in Russia following a nighttime attackPhotoVideoNovember 7, 07:43 AM • 5958 views
Zelenskyy: Russia launched 36 ballistic missiles, striking substations connecting Kyiv to nuclear power plantsPhotoVideoNovember 7, 08:41 AM • 15629 views
Meghan Markle’s father was released on bail; security was increased near his residenceVideoNovember 7, 08:57 AM • 13281 views
Publications
The first snow in Ukraine: which regions have already felt winter's breathVideoNovember 6, 07:34 PM • 31715 views
New expenses in utility bills: Ukrainians may be required to pay for the outfitting of sheltersNovember 6, 06:49 PM • 48291 views
Patent registration in Ukraine: how to obtain a patent and protect an invention November 6, 03:17 PM • 36471 views
Veterans’ return to work: expert explains why it is important to prepare not only the workplace but also the team
Exclusive
November 6, 07:15 AM • 60606 views
"Am I a bad mother?": Why women hide postpartum depression and how to help them
Exclusive
November 6, 06:40 AM • 60473 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
David Arakhamia
Vitali Klitschko
Melania Trump
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Europe
Germany
White House
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Meghan Markle’s father was released on bail; security was increased near his residenceVideoNovember 7, 08:57 AM • 13517 views
For the first time in 100 years, Balenciaga will be headed by a woman — what is known about Martine RoseNovember 6, 06:15 PM • 21949 views
Netflix has announced a prequel to "Stranger Things" with new characters — when to expect itVideoNovember 6, 04:04 PM • 20672 views
Meghan Markle’s father arrested in the US — mediaNovember 6, 03:01 PM • 24801 views
The EU has brought serious accusations against TikTok — the company faces a hefty fineNovember 6, 02:12 PM • 25382 views
Actual
Heating
Starlink
9K720 Iskander
MIM-104 Patriot
Technology

Shooting in Krakow: Justice Minister calls for calm and promises severe punishment for the perpetrator

Kyiv • UNN

 • 118 views

Following the shooting in Krakow’s Main Market Square, the minister called for calm. Five people were killed and more than ten were injured.

Shooting in Krakow: Justice Minister calls for calm and promises severe punishment for the perpetrator
Photograph: Jakub Włodek/Agencja Wyborcza.pl/Reuters

Polish Justice Minister Waldemar Żurek called for calm after the shooting in Kraków and assured that the perpetrator would be "severely punished," reports UNN, citing The Guardian.

A terrible tragedy at the Main Market Square in Kraków. I share the grief of the families and loved ones of the victims of this incredible tragedy. The perpetrator was injured and detained 

- Żurek said.

According to him,  prosecutors, police, and all relevant services are already working at the scene: they are collecting evidence and establishing the circumstances of the attack. The state is taking the necessary measures.

We call for calm and ask people not to interfere with the work of the emergency services. We will ensure that the person responsible for this crime is held fully accountable and severely punished 

- Poland's justice minister concluded.

We remind you

As a result of the terrorist attack in Kraków, Poland, 5 people were killed, and more than ten others were injured, including police officers

Antonina Tumanova

Crimes and emergenciesNews of the World
Terrorist attack
Explosions
The Guardian
Kraków
Poland