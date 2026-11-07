Shooting in Kraków: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs responded as to whether any Ukrainians are among those injured in Kraków

Photo: BARTOSZ SIEDLIK/AFP

As a result of the shooting in Kraków, Ukrainian citizens were not injured, according to police. The Foreign Ministry press service told UNN.

According to police, Ukrainian citizens (during the shooting in Kraków — ed.) were not injured - the Foreign Ministry press service reported.

He was armed with a rifle and dressed in camouflage uniform — what is known about the Krakow shooter

We remind you

Police in Poland reported that the attacker who carried out the shooting in Kraków is Polish. It is currently known that the number of victims in Kraków has risen to 6.

"A Shocking Crime" — Zelenskyy Reacts to Shooting in Kraków