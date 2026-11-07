Shooting in Kraków: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs responded as to whether any Ukrainians are among those injured in Kraków
Kyiv • UNN
According to the police, there are no Ukrainians among those injured in Kraków. The death toll from the shooting has risen to six; the attacker is Polish.
As a result of the shooting in Kraków, Ukrainian citizens were not injured, according to police. The Foreign Ministry press service told UNN.
According to police, Ukrainian citizens (during the shooting in Kraków — ed.) were not injured
He was armed with a rifle and dressed in camouflage uniform — what is known about the Krakow shooter07.11.26, 18:44 • 7102 views
We remind you
Police in Poland reported that the attacker who carried out the shooting in Kraków is Polish. It is currently known that the number of victims in Kraków has risen to 6.
"A Shocking Crime" — Zelenskyy Reacts to Shooting in Kraków07.11.26, 19:05 • 2982 views