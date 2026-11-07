Shooting in Kraków: Death toll rises to six, attacker is a Polish citizen

Photo: PAP

Police in Poland reported that the attacker is Polish, thereby debunking conspiracy theories that had been spreading on social media. In addition, it is now known that the number of victims in Kraków has risen to six, UNN reports, citing The Guardian.

The attacker is Polish

The Police of the Lesser Poland Voivodeship reported that the attacker is Polish, thereby debunking conspiracy theories that had been spreading on social media.

Reports that another perpetrator was still at large were also debunked.

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The Onet news portal, citing the police, reports: "The man did not have any identity documents on him. The police managed to establish his identity during operational measures."

Navrotskyi expects a "full clarification of the circumstances"

President of Poland Karol Navrotskyi expressed condolences to the victims of the shooting in Kraków.

"I am deeply concerned by reports of these tragic events," Navrotskyi wrote on social media.

He added that he was in contact with the relevant authorities and expected a "full clarification of the circumstances."

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The head of the National Security Bureau is also heading to the city.

Navrotskyi said: "The safety of Poles is an absolute priority."

Death toll rises to six

According to the administration of the Lesser Poland Voivodeship, the number of people killed in the shooting in Poland has risen to six.

At least 15 people are also known to have been injured.

Lesser Poland Voivode Krzysztof Jan Kletchar told Polsat News that the condition of 12 victims was assessed as life-threatening.

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