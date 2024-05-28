Shmyhal to meet with a number of EU leaders in Prague for talks on military aid

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal will meet on Tuesday in Prague with a group of European Union leaders to discuss military assistance to Ukraine to combat the Russian invasion, Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala said, UNN reports citing Reuters.

Details

Speaking before the meeting later in the day, Fiala confirmed that "the first shipments of ammunition purchased under the Czech-led initiative that provides supplies from outside the EU will reach Ukraine in June.

"We will discuss all issues related to coordinating and strengthening assistance to Ukraine in these difficult moments," Fiala said at the briefing.

According to him, the prime ministers of the Netherlands, Denmark and Latvia, as well as the president of Poland, will take part in a working meeting over dinner on Tuesday evening.

Fiala also echoed the position of NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, who said that Western countries should lift restrictions that prohibit Ukraine from using the donated weapons to launch strikes on Russian territory.

