Shmyhal to meet with a number of EU leaders in Prague for talks on military aid

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 31954 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 98826 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 143180 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 147935 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 243145 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172692 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164252 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148138 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 221722 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112993 views

Popular news
Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

March 1, 09:59 AM • 52740 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 72359 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 109529 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 44754 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 78826 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 243151 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 221725 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 208101 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 234051 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 221079 views
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 32042 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 22964 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 28552 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 109529 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 112337 views
Shmyhal to meet with a number of EU leaders in Prague for talks on military aid

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 53137 views

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal will meet with EU leaders in Prague to discuss military aid to Ukraine.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal will meet on Tuesday in Prague with a group of European Union leaders to discuss military assistance to Ukraine to combat the Russian invasion, Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala said, UNN reports citing Reuters.

Details

Speaking before the meeting later in the day, Fiala confirmed that "the first shipments of ammunition purchased under the Czech-led initiative that provides supplies from outside the EU will reach Ukraine in June.

"We will discuss all issues related to coordinating and strengthening assistance to Ukraine in these difficult moments," Fiala said at the briefing.

According to him, the prime ministers of the Netherlands, Denmark and Latvia, as well as the president of Poland, will take part in a working meeting over dinner on Tuesday evening. 

Fiala also echoed the position of NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, who said that Western countries should lift restrictions that prohibit Ukraine from using the donated weapons to launch strikes on Russian territory.

NATO Secretary General says arms restrictions for Ukraine should be considered

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
petr-fialaPetr Fiala
praguePrague
reutersReuters
latviaLatvia
natoNATO
european-unionEuropean Union
denmarkDenmark
yens-stoltenberhJens Stoltenberg
netherlandsNetherlands
ukraineUkraine
denys-shmyhalDenis Shmyhal
polandPoland

