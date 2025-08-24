Shmyhal discussed new steps in defense cooperation and support for Ukraine with Latvia

Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal met with Latvian Defense Minister Andris Sprūds, thanking him for the country's assistance and discussing further plans for cooperation in the defense sector, including support for the Defense Forces and joint arms production. Shmyhal wrote about this on his Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

During Latvian Defense Minister Andris Sprūds' visit to Kyiv, Denys Shmyhal expressed gratitude for Latvia's unwavering support since the beginning of the full-scale war. The latest decision by the Latvian government to allocate 2 million euros for arms procurement within the PURL initiative, as well as the country's significant role in the Drone Coalition's activities, were particularly noted.

We discussed plans for defense cooperation with Mr. Sprūds for the short and long term. We informed our colleagues about the current situation at the front and the urgent needs of the Defense Forces to continue deterring the enemy - Shmyhal reported.

He also informed his colleagues about the current situation at the front and the urgent needs of the Defense Forces for effective enemy deterrence. He emphasized that activating joint initiatives in defense and technology is a priority for strengthening Ukraine's security and bringing about a just peace.

Latvian President: Coming weeks will show Putin's readiness for peace