August 16, 01:32 PM • 31893 views
Before Zelenskyy's visit to Washington: leaders of the "coalition of the willing" to hold a video meeting tomorrow
August 16, 12:47 PM • 58365 views
We have successes in extremely difficult areas near Dobropillia and Pokrovsk: Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Staff
Exclusive
August 16, 10:46 AM • 45301 views
Trump-Putin Summit in Alaska: What Has Changed for Ukraine
August 16, 09:52 AM • 48572 views
European leaders made a statement after talking with Zelenskyy and Trump about the Alaska summit: what they said about territories and security guarantees
August 16, 08:59 AM • 46657 views
Zelenskyy to arrive at the White House on Monday, then a possible meeting with Putin - Trump
August 16, 07:28 AM • 47250 views
Zelenskyy confirmed a lengthy conversation with Trump about the results of the summit with Putin: heading to Washington on Monday
August 15, 11:06 PM • 243438 views
We could not find full understanding, there is no agreement yet: Trump on negotiations with Putin
August 15, 08:15 PM • 212109 views
Britain to deploy troops to Ukraine within a week of ceasefire - The Telegraph
August 15, 08:08 PM • 167028 views
Alaska Talks: US Considers Sanctions Against Russian Oil Giants to End War
August 15, 07:11 PM • 154504 views
Trump and Putin met in AlaskaPhoto
Latvian President: Coming weeks will show Putin's readiness for peace

Kyiv • UNN

 • 56 views

Latvian President Edgars Rinkēvičs commented on the meeting between Trump and Putin, noting that the coming weeks will show whether Russia seeks a settlement of the war. He emphasized the need for serious guarantees for a peace agreement and continued pressure on the Russian Federation.

Latvian President: Coming weeks will show Putin's readiness for peace

The coming weeks will show whether Russia will continue its tactic of stalling for time or demonstrate a real desire to achieve a settlement of the war against Ukraine. This was stated by Latvian President Edgars Rinkēvičs, commenting on the meeting in Alaska between US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, UNN reports with reference to Delfi.

Details

According to him, despite the expectations associated with this meeting, it should be perceived as one of the elements of a larger and complex process aimed at achieving a lasting, sustainable and just peace in Ukraine.

We see that the US President and Putin talked quite a lot about what the next steps could be in connection with a political settlement. Unfortunately, there is no ceasefire decision yet, and Russia continues its aggression against Ukraine. But what is very important and what we highly appreciate is that the administration and the US President are actively consulting with European leaders and the President of Ukraine. We are discussing further steps. If a broader agreement is reached and a peace treaty is concluded, then it must have serious guarantees, including military ones

- said the President of Latvia.

At the same time, he noted that the process will still face many difficulties and challenging situations and, most likely, will require additional diplomatic efforts both at the expert level and at the highest level. At the same time, the next week will be very busy, as a meeting between the US and Ukrainian presidents and further consultations are expected on Monday.

Then we will see whether there are really opportunities to achieve peace in Ukraine, whether Russia really wants this or seeks to actually disrupt the peace agreement through various delaying tactics

- said Rinkēvičs.

He added that Latvia will continue to support Ukraine both within the EU and within NATO. Latvia will also insist that political, diplomatic and sanctions pressure on Russia must be maintained until a real peace agreement is concluded.

Recall

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski commented on the Trump-Putin talks, stating that the US is giving Russia a chance to withdraw from the war. Poland will not send troops to Ukraine, but will provide it with concrete assistance.

Zelenskyy: Preparing for Monday's meeting with President Trump16.08.25, 23:35

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Vladimir Putin
Alaska
Edgars Rinkēvičs
Latvia
Donald Trump
United States
Ukraine