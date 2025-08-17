Latvian President: Coming weeks will show Putin's readiness for peace

The coming weeks will show whether Russia will continue its tactic of stalling for time or demonstrate a real desire to achieve a settlement of the war against Ukraine. This was stated by Latvian President Edgars Rinkēvičs, commenting on the meeting in Alaska between US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, UNN reports with reference to Delfi.

According to him, despite the expectations associated with this meeting, it should be perceived as one of the elements of a larger and complex process aimed at achieving a lasting, sustainable and just peace in Ukraine.

We see that the US President and Putin talked quite a lot about what the next steps could be in connection with a political settlement. Unfortunately, there is no ceasefire decision yet, and Russia continues its aggression against Ukraine. But what is very important and what we highly appreciate is that the administration and the US President are actively consulting with European leaders and the President of Ukraine. We are discussing further steps. If a broader agreement is reached and a peace treaty is concluded, then it must have serious guarantees, including military ones - said the President of Latvia.

At the same time, he noted that the process will still face many difficulties and challenging situations and, most likely, will require additional diplomatic efforts both at the expert level and at the highest level. At the same time, the next week will be very busy, as a meeting between the US and Ukrainian presidents and further consultations are expected on Monday.

Then we will see whether there are really opportunities to achieve peace in Ukraine, whether Russia really wants this or seeks to actually disrupt the peace agreement through various delaying tactics - said Rinkēvičs.

He added that Latvia will continue to support Ukraine both within the EU and within NATO. Latvia will also insist that political, diplomatic and sanctions pressure on Russia must be maintained until a real peace agreement is concluded.

