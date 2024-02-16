Seventh case of rabies recorded in Volyn since the beginning of the year

In Volyn, a fox caught in a yard was diagnosed with rabies. This is the 7th case of the disease in this region since the beginning of the year. This was reported by the Volyn Regional Center for Disease Control and Prevention , UNN reports.

Details

A new case of rabies among animals. These days in Kivertsi a fox ran into the yard of local residents. The animal had contact with people and the owners' dog. The owner of the house called the relevant services, which eliminated the dangerous predator. Later, the fox was laboratory confirmed to have rabies - the Center for Disease Control and Prevention summarized.

It is noted that all those who have come into contact with the animal have already received a course of anti-rabies prophylactic treatment.

In addition, the employees of the center carried out final disinfection and a set of anti-epidemic measures. The public was given information on the dangers and prevention of rabies.

Addendum

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention urges Ukrainians to immunize all pets against rabies, and in case of behavioral changes, isolate the animal and immediately contact veterinarians.

The agency also adds that 7 cases of rabies among animals have been registered in Volyn since the beginning of the year, including 5 cases in domestic animals. Sick animals were registered in Volodymyr, Kovel and Lutsk districts of the region.

For reference

Rabies is an acute infectious disease of all warm-blooded animals and humans caused by the rabies virus. It is characterized by the development of encephalitis with rapid damage to the central nervous system.

Recall

Following the registration of 117 cases of rabies in 2023 , Kharkiv region will intensify control and vaccination measures, focusing on reducing the risk of infection among wild and domestic animals.