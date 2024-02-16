Seventh case of rabies recorded in Volyn since the beginning of the year

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 100629 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 126656 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 128524 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 170101 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 168477 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 273995 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177625 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166973 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148697 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 242995 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 105428 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 100216 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

04:32 AM • 76486 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 "Kalibr" in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 73108 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 85409 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 274002 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 243000 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 228304 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 253751 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 239682 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 126669 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 103083 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 103295 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 119632 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 120077 views
Seventh case of rabies recorded in Volyn since the beginning of the year

Seventh case of rabies recorded in Volyn since the beginning of the year

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23709 views

Since the beginning of the year, 7 cases of rabies among animals have been registered in Volyn. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention adds that in 5 cases it was registered in domestic animals

In Volyn, a fox caught in a yard was diagnosed with rabies. This is the 7th case of the disease in this region since the beginning of the year. This was reported by the Volyn Regional Center for Disease Control and Prevention , UNN reports.

Details 

A new case of rabies among animals. These days in Kivertsi a fox ran into the yard of local residents. The animal had contact with people and the owners' dog. The owner of the house called the relevant services, which eliminated the dangerous predator. Later, the fox was laboratory confirmed to have rabies

- the Center for Disease Control and Prevention summarized.

It is noted that all those who have come into contact with the animal have already received a course of anti-rabies prophylactic treatment.

Avian flu outbreak recorded in Kirovohrad region16.01.24, 13:23 • 19695 views

In addition, the employees of the center carried out final disinfection and a set of anti-epidemic measures. The public was given information on the dangers and prevention of rabies.

Addendum

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention urges Ukrainians to immunize all pets against rabies, and in case of behavioral changes, isolate the animal and immediately contact veterinarians.

The agency also adds that 7 cases of rabies among animals have been registered in Volyn since the beginning of the year, including 5 cases in domestic animals. Sick animals were registered in Volodymyr, Kovel and Lutsk districts of the region.

For reference

Rabies is an acute infectious disease of all warm-blooded animals and humans caused by the rabies virus. It is characterized by the development of encephalitis with rapid damage to the central nervous system.

Recall

Following the registration of 117 cases of rabies in 2023 , Kharkiv region will intensify control and vaccination measures, focusing on reducing the risk of infection among wild and domestic animals.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Health
centers-for-disease-control-and-preventionCenters for Disease Control and Prevention
kovelKovel
chernivtsiChernivtsi
kropyvnytskyiKropyvnytskyi
lutskLutsk
kharkivKharkiv

