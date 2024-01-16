Avian flu outbreak recorded in Kirovohrad region

An outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza has been recorded in one of the communities in the Kirovohrad region. This was reported by the Main Directorate of the State Service of Ukraine for Food Safety and Consumer Protection in Kirovohrad region, UNN reports .

The agency said that on January 12, the Main Directorate of the State Service of Ukraine for Food Safety and Consumer Protection in Kirovohrad Oblast received a report of poultry deaths in two private households in the village of Novyi Starodub, Petrivska territorial community, Oleksandriya district.

As of January 14, 111 dead birds (91 chickens and 20 ducks) were registered.

At the same time, live poultry in the households showed clinical signs of avian influenza, namely: refusal of food and water, depression, diarrhea and exudate (fluid) leakage from the beak.

The dead birds showed cyanosis of the crest, hemorrhages on the spleen, heart, liver, hemorrhagic inflammation of the intestines, and inflammation of the oviducts.

In the course of the epizootic investigation, veterinarians sampled pathological material for testing at the Kirovohrad and Cherkasy regional state laboratories of the State Service of Ukraine for Food Safety and Consumer Protection. According to the results of the research, the RNA of avian influenza virus type A subtype H5N1 was detected and the diagnosis was confirmed - summarized in the State Service of Ukraine for Food Safety and Consumer Protection.

A meeting of the local state emergency antiepizootic commission at the Oleksandriya Regional State Administration was held to coordinate actions to localize and eliminate the outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza.

The commission approved an action plan to eliminate highly pathogenic avian influenza, declared the infected area of the disadvantaged area and established quarantine (Hranitna and Kozatska streets in Novyi Starodub village).

A 3-kilometer buffer zone (the villages of Novyi Starodub and Fedorivka) and a 10-kilometer observation zone (the villages of Olympiadivka, Chervonosil, Marianivka, Balakhivka, Oleksandrivka, Checheliyivka, Malynivka of the Petrivska territorial community and the villages of Vidne, Hayok, Pustelnykove, Izmailivka of the Oleksandriya territorial community) were also defined - the agency said.

It is noted that in accordance with the requirements for the elimination of avian influenza in the infected area, the destruction of all poultry is applied and the premises where poultry and small equipment, shoes, and clothing that could be infected are disinfected.

