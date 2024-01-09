No epidemic threshold for influenza, ARVI and COVID-19 has been exceeded in any region of Ukraine - Kuzin

No region of Ukraine has exceeded the epidemic threshold for influenza, ARVI, and COVID-19. Deputy Minister of Health, Chief State Sanitary Doctor Ihor Kuzin told the TV channel "We-Ukraine", UNN informs.

It is known that currently hospitalizations do not exceed 5 thousand cases in one week.

"All regions of Ukraine are currently at a non-epidemic level, meaning that there is no exceeding the epidemic threshold for influenza and other acute respiratory viral infections, including covid, and no cases have been registered. We register an average of 130 to 150 thousand new cases every week. This includes influenza, acute respiratory viral infections, and covid. The number of hospitalizations currently does not exceed 4 thousand cases per week, which is 5% of the number of cases. In fact, we are now in the middle of an epidemic season, an epidemic," Kuzin said.

