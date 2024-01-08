ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Coronavirus has not disappeared: Kyiv residents are advised to return to mask mode

Coronavirus has not disappeared: Kyiv residents are advised to return to mask mode

Kyiv  •  UNN

 47597 views

Kyiv authorities advise wearing masks in crowds due to COVID-19 and flu risks, sharing WHO concerns.

Against the backdrop of the World Health Organization's recommendations , Kyiv residents are also advised to return to the mask regime  in crowded places to reduce the risk of infection. This is reported by the Kyiv City State Administration, UNN reports.

Details

First Deputy Head of the Kyiv City State Administration Mykola Povoroznyk explained that given the epidemiological situation and WHO statements, the city should return to the mask regime .

The WHO Director-General made the statement after the number of respiratory diseases caused by COVID-19, influenza, and other pathogens had been increasing in many countries for several weeks. This issue is also relevant in Kyiv. After all, new cases of coronavirus are recorded every week. Among the hospitalized patients, there are serious patients

- noted Mykola Povoroznyk.

He emphasized that Kyiv residents should return to the mask regime in crowded places to reduce the risk of infection.

First and foremost, it is your health that needs to be protected. In particular, in case of deterioration and the first symptoms of the disease, you should always contact your family doctor and, if necessary, be tested for COVID-19 in a timely manner

- Povoroznyk noted.

The First Deputy Head of the Kyiv City State Administration also reminded that the most reliable protection against severe coronavirus disease is vaccination.

WHO warns of an increase in cases of coronavirus infection23.12.23, 03:54 • 32335 views

Addendum

In December  last year , Ukraine's chief sanitary doctor, Ihor Kuzin, announced that 343 people, including two children, had died of COVID-19 in Ukraine since October

Recall

Since the beginning of the epidemic season, 7 fatalities have been registered in Ukraine due to influenza

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Society COVID-19 Kyiv

