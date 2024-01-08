Coronavirus has not disappeared: Kyiv residents are advised to return to mask mode

Against the backdrop of the World Health Organization's recommendations , Kyiv residents are also advised to return to the mask regime in crowded places to reduce the risk of infection. This is reported by the Kyiv City State Administration, UNN reports.

Details

First Deputy Head of the Kyiv City State Administration Mykola Povoroznyk explained that given the epidemiological situation and WHO statements, the city should return to the mask regime .

The WHO Director-General made the statement after the number of respiratory diseases caused by COVID-19, influenza, and other pathogens had been increasing in many countries for several weeks. This issue is also relevant in Kyiv. After all, new cases of coronavirus are recorded every week. Among the hospitalized patients, there are serious patients - noted Mykola Povoroznyk.

He emphasized that Kyiv residents should return to the mask regime in crowded places to reduce the risk of infection.

First and foremost, it is your health that needs to be protected. In particular, in case of deterioration and the first symptoms of the disease, you should always contact your family doctor and, if necessary, be tested for COVID-19 in a timely manner - Povoroznyk noted.

The First Deputy Head of the Kyiv City State Administration also reminded that the most reliable protection against severe coronavirus disease is vaccination.

WHO warns of an increase in cases of coronavirus infection

Addendum

In December last year , Ukraine's chief sanitary doctor, Ihor Kuzin, announced that 343 people, including two children, had died of COVID-19 in Ukraine since October .

Recall

Since the beginning of the epidemic season, 7 fatalities have been registered in Ukraine due to influenza