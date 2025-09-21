Security guarantees for Ukraine will force Europe to fight Russia in case of new aggression - Stubb

$41.250.00
48.780.00
ukenru
Exclusive
05:00 AM • 1356 views
World Peace Day in the world and Ukraine: what steps have been taken over the year to achieve peace
September 20, 03:23 PM • 18773 views
Zelenskyy announced he signed three sanctions packages: who they target
September 20, 01:11 PM • 36497 views
"Taps shut off": Ukrainian drones halted operations of several oil pumping stations in Russia
September 20, 10:19 AM • 35936 views
Zelenskyy confirms he will meet with Trump next week
September 20, 08:41 AM • 51672 views
Solar eclipse on September 21: Q&A and forecast for all Zodiac signs
September 20, 04:00 AM • 66535 views
World Cleanup Day: How the Tradition of Global Planet Cleaning EmergedPhoto
September 19, 06:48 PM • 57343 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine advanced 3-7 km deep into the enemy's defense in Donetsk region and liberated seven settlements - Syrskyi
September 19, 05:23 PM • 53783 views
Zelenskyy signed a decree on the establishment of the Office of the Military Ombudsman: who headed the new structure
Exclusive
September 19, 04:30 PM • 47298 views
The Ukrainian Center for Educational Quality Assessment dispelled myths surrounding the return of the State Final Attestation for 4th-grade students
September 19, 04:00 PM • 59749 views
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+15°
2.6m/s
80%
756mm
Popular news
Over a quarter of GDP for security and defense: Marchenko at an informal meeting of the EU Council spoke about the 2026 budgetSeptember 20, 08:25 PM • 3636 views
Russian drones flying into Polish territory: law enforcement found the last UAV - mediaSeptember 20, 10:22 PM • 5268 views
Anti-immigration protests in the Netherlands: clashes between demonstrators and police in The HagueSeptember 20, 11:20 PM • 14000 views
Ukrainian F-16s destroyed most Kh-101 missiles during Russia's night attack: Air Force showed spectacular footageVideo11:52 PM • 8086 views
ISW: Putin tries to intimidate Ukraine and the West through Kremlin insiders04:19 AM • 3756 views
Publications
World Peace Day in the world and Ukraine: what steps have been taken over the year to achieve peace
Exclusive
05:00 AM • 1358 views
Trump set a $100,000 fee for US work visas for foreigners: pros, cons, pitfallsSeptember 20, 06:15 PM • 18001 views
Solar eclipse on September 21: Q&A and forecast for all Zodiac signsSeptember 20, 08:41 AM • 51675 views
World Cleanup Day: How the Tradition of Global Planet Cleaning EmergedPhotoSeptember 20, 04:00 AM • 66537 views
Not just yogurt: top recipes to help maintain calcium levels in the bodyPhotoSeptember 19, 02:24 PM • 68071 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Serhiy Lysak
Alexander Stubb
Aleksandar Vučić
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Washington, D.C.
China
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideoSeptember 19, 04:00 PM • 59740 views
Not just yogurt: top recipes to help maintain calcium levels in the bodyPhotoSeptember 19, 02:24 PM • 68060 views
Massive Attack removed their music from Spotify due to the owner's investment in military AISeptember 19, 02:03 PM • 31328 views
Adele in talks to perform at Super Bowl 2026 halftime show - MediaSeptember 19, 10:57 AM • 33006 views
Cadillac F1 signs massive partnership with Jim Beam ahead of 2026 debutPhotoVideoSeptember 19, 10:18 AM • 35210 views
Actual
The Guardian
Fox News
Kh-101
E-6 Mercury
Detonator

Security guarantees for Ukraine will force Europe to fight Russia in case of new aggression - Stubb

Kyiv • UNN

 • 300 views

Finnish President Alexander Stubb stated that security guarantees for Ukraine, discussed by the "Coalition of the Willing," would require European countries to fight Russia in the event of future aggression. These guarantees would become effective after an agreement between Ukraine and Russia, with Russia having no veto power over their format.

Security guarantees for Ukraine will force Europe to fight Russia in case of new aggression - Stubb

Security guarantees for Ukraine, which are being discussed by the "Coalition of the Willing," will force European countries that sign the agreement to fight Russia if Moscow again launches military action against Ukraine in the future. This was stated in an interview with The Guardian by Finnish President Alexander Stubb, reports UNN.

Details

According to him, security guarantees are essentially a deterrent.

This deterrent must be credible, and for it to be credible, it must be strong

- said the Finnish leader.

He noted that the guarantees will only come into force after a future agreement between Ukraine and Russia, but stressed that Russia will not have a veto right over their format.

Russia has absolutely no say in the sovereign decisions of an independent nation-state. So for me, it's not a question of whether Russia will agree or not. Of course, they won't agree, but that's not the point

- Stubb pointed out.

Asked whether there might come a time when Europe would have to acknowledge that the US is not a reliable ally in negotiations over Ukraine, the Finnish president said his country "has no choice but to try to be as friendly as possible with the Trump administration."

Recall

Last week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Finnish President Alexander Stubb in Kyiv. The leaders discussed a wide range of security issues and international support for Ukraine, especially in light of the latest provocations by the Kremlin.

Zelenskyy-Putin meeting highly unlikely in near future - Stubb23.08.25, 16:50 • 4459 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
"Coalition of the Willing"
The Guardian
Alexander Stubb
Donald Trump
Finland
Europe
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine