Security guarantees for Ukraine will force Europe to fight Russia in case of new aggression - Stubb

Security guarantees for Ukraine, which are being discussed by the "Coalition of the Willing," will force European countries that sign the agreement to fight Russia if Moscow again launches military action against Ukraine in the future. This was stated in an interview with The Guardian by Finnish President Alexander Stubb, reports UNN.

According to him, security guarantees are essentially a deterrent.

This deterrent must be credible, and for it to be credible, it must be strong - said the Finnish leader.

He noted that the guarantees will only come into force after a future agreement between Ukraine and Russia, but stressed that Russia will not have a veto right over their format.

Russia has absolutely no say in the sovereign decisions of an independent nation-state. So for me, it's not a question of whether Russia will agree or not. Of course, they won't agree, but that's not the point - Stubb pointed out.

Asked whether there might come a time when Europe would have to acknowledge that the US is not a reliable ally in negotiations over Ukraine, the Finnish president said his country "has no choice but to try to be as friendly as possible with the Trump administration."

Last week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Finnish President Alexander Stubb in Kyiv. The leaders discussed a wide range of security issues and international support for Ukraine, especially in light of the latest provocations by the Kremlin.

