Zelenskyy-Putin meeting highly unlikely in near future - Stubb

A meeting between the leaders of Ukraine and Russia is unlikely to happen soon. If Russia prolongs the war, US President Donald Trump may lose patience. This was stated by Finnish President Alexander Stubb in an interview with Ykkösaamu, writes UNN.

Details

Stubb noted that American leader Donald Trump may lose patience with Putin, and in that case, he will either pressure the dictator or impose sanctions.

Stubb stated that he spoke with Trump on Thursday evening, August 21, and received indications that Trump's patience was running out. He recalled that the dictator sat down at the negotiating table in Alaska only after Trump announced that he would impose tariffs against India.

According to Stubb, there are two things that could end Trump's patience. The first is when Russia uses typical delaying tactics. The second is Russia's constant attacks on civilian targets.

The President of Finland considers it very unlikely that Putin and Zelenskyy will meet in a week and a half. In his opinion, after that, Trump's patience may run out.

There is only one person who can make Putin make peace, and that is President Trump. He is the only person Putin listens to, and, frankly, the only person Putin fears - he stated.

