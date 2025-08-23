Ceasefire needed for Russia-Ukraine talks - NATO Military Committee Chairman

$41.220.00
47.980.00
ukenru
11:35 AM • 400 views
Developments on the architecture of security guarantees will be ready in the coming days - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
07:20 AM • 15479 views
Solar of Ukraine 2025: Questions and Answers about the Year Ahead
06:14 AM • 15788 views
Zelenskyy: we will not give our land to the occupier
August 23, 03:30 AM • 17357 views
Day of the State Flag of Ukraine and Kharkiv City Day: what else is celebrated on August 23
August 22, 06:18 PM • 12067 views
Trump on the war in Ukraine: "Over the next two weeks, we will find out how everything turns out"
Exclusive
August 22, 03:16 PM • 33340 views
The pharmaceutical market is stuck in a legal vacuum: the government delays, and patients overpayPhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 02:47 PM • 29530 views
Aviation can become an economic driver: MP Venislavsky on the prospects of the industry after the adoption of Defence City
August 22, 02:39 PM • 25685 views
Five mysterious detective stories: what to watch this weekendVideo
Exclusive
August 22, 02:30 PM • 24980 views
"Innovations saved Ukraine, now industry must follow" - Major General Grange on Armed Forces transformation, defence and security challenges and the future of aviationPhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 01:07 PM • 24553 views
Substandard glasses for the military for 25 million. The story of one crimePhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
3.9m/s
47%
744mm
Popular news
ISW: The Kremlin fears a meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy due to internal justification of the war in Ukraine August 23, 01:51 AM • 14187 views
Diia.Card has already been issued by 806 thousand UkrainiansAugust 23, 03:12 AM • 14346 views
MiG-29 pilot Serhiy Bondar died after completing a combat missionAugust 23, 04:55 AM • 6974 views
Zodiac Sign Virgo: Characteristics of a Sign with an Analytical Mind and a Sensitive HeartPhoto06:00 AM • 15169 views
Night attack by Russian Federation with drones: what is known about the consequencesPhotoVideo07:59 AM • 6058 views
Publications
Solar of Ukraine 2025: Questions and Answers about the Year Ahead
Exclusive
07:20 AM • 15463 views
Zodiac Sign Virgo: Characteristics of a Sign with an Analytical Mind and a Sensitive HeartPhoto06:00 AM • 15182 views
Day of the State Flag of Ukraine and Kharkiv City Day: what else is celebrated on August 23August 23, 03:30 AM • 17342 views
Delicious and nutritious rice dishes: top interesting recipesPhotoAugust 22, 03:31 PM • 22883 views
The pharmaceutical market is stuck in a legal vacuum: the government delays, and patients overpayPhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 03:16 PM • 33328 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Andriy Yermak
Kim Jong Un
Elbridge Colby
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Crimea
Kyiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five mysterious detective stories: what to watch this weekendVideoAugust 22, 02:39 PM • 25682 views
Blake Lively returns to screens with a new lead role despite legal battle with Justin BaldoniAugust 22, 01:10 PM • 16353 views
"Stranger Things" star Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi adopted a childPhotoAugust 22, 11:46 AM • 18360 views
After a wave of outrage over "borrowed" design, Adidas apologized to a small Mexican townAugust 22, 10:17 AM • 21132 views
US to send singer to Russian "Intervision" contest in Moscow - PoliticoAugust 22, 02:18 AM • 28787 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
KAB-500
KAB-250
Mikoyan MiG-29
United States dollar

Ceasefire needed for Russia-Ukraine talks - NATO Military Committee Chairman

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1146 views

The Chairman of the NATO Military Committee, Giuseppe Cavo Dragone, stated that an agreement between Ukraine and Russia is still far off, and a quick ceasefire is needed for negotiations.

Ceasefire needed for Russia-Ukraine talks - NATO Military Committee Chairman

There is still a long way to go before any agreement between Ukraine and Russia, negotiations are needed, and for them a quick ceasefire is necessary, said the head of the NATO Military Committee, Giuseppe Cavo Dragone, in an interview with Corriere della Sera, reports UNN.

Details

Cavo Dragone commented on the statement by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov that Moscow should also participate in ensuring Ukraine's security guarantees. Kyiv refused and reminded that the Russians violated the 1994 agreements.

"Lavrov's statement is part of a role-playing game. I understand the Ukrainians very well. We are still far from any agreement. Negotiations are needed, and for negotiations, a quick ceasefire is needed," said Cavo Dragone.

Turkey on "peacekeeping forces in Ukraine": there must first be a ceasefire - Media21.08.25, 16:06 • 3200 views

Addition

Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak believes that the first drafts of security guarantees that Ukraine will receive will be ready next week.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the future security architecture for Ukraine should include effective guarantees similar to NATO's Article 5, systemic army financing, and support for defense programs. He also emphasized the importance of partners' investments in the production of Ukrainian drones.

Anna Murashko

PoliticsNews of the World
NATO
Andriy Yermak
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Kyiv