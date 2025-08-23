Ceasefire needed for Russia-Ukraine talks - NATO Military Committee Chairman

There is still a long way to go before any agreement between Ukraine and Russia, negotiations are needed, and for them a quick ceasefire is necessary, said the head of the NATO Military Committee, Giuseppe Cavo Dragone, in an interview with Corriere della Sera, reports UNN.

Details

Cavo Dragone commented on the statement by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov that Moscow should also participate in ensuring Ukraine's security guarantees. Kyiv refused and reminded that the Russians violated the 1994 agreements.

"Lavrov's statement is part of a role-playing game. I understand the Ukrainians very well. We are still far from any agreement. Negotiations are needed, and for negotiations, a quick ceasefire is needed," said Cavo Dragone.

Addition

Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak believes that the first drafts of security guarantees that Ukraine will receive will be ready next week.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the future security architecture for Ukraine should include effective guarantees similar to NATO's Article 5, systemic army financing, and support for defense programs. He also emphasized the importance of partners' investments in the production of Ukrainian drones.