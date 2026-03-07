Scientists confirm that waves of devastating drought are becoming more frequent due to warming

Photo: AP

A new climate study by scientists from South Korea and Australia has revealed a dangerous pattern of rapid spread of anomalous heat, which instantly dries out the soil. Over the past forty years, the land area affected by such combined natural disasters has increased from 2.5% to almost 17%, indicating a critical overlap of extreme events. This is reported by AP, writes UNN.

Researchers focus on the emergence of "flash droughts," which occur when hot air begins to intensely draw moisture from the ground before farmers can react. If anomalous heat strikes first, the subsequent drought becomes significantly more destructive and aggressive than in cases where precipitation deficits develop gradually.

This creates a double-whammy effect that causes irreparable damage to crops and ecosystems due to people's inability to prepare for the disaster in time.

When heat strikes first, droughts are more severe than when droughts occur first or are not accompanied by severe heat. They lead to "flash droughts" that cause more damage because they occur suddenly, giving people and farmers no time to prepare. – explained the authors of the study, Sang-Wook Yeh and Yong-Jun Kim.

Impact of record warming in recent years on forecasts

The authors of the work, published in Science Advances, note that the average rates of drought spread in 2024 and 2025 may be even higher due to record temperatures on the planet.

Climate change is turning once rare natural anomalies into a constant threat that is encompassing new territories. Scientists emphasize that the speed of these changes is much more alarming than the numbers themselves, as the planet enters a phase of unpredictable and extremely rapid climate transformations.

