05:01 AM • 4386 views
In Kharkiv, 4 people have already died after a Russian missile strike on a multi-story building.
01:30 AM • 14381 views
The number of injured in Kharkiv has risen to 10, with 5 people under the rubble of a building – OVAPhoto
March 6, 11:10 PM • 23036 views
US may lift sanctions on Russian oil to stabilize market – Bessent
March 6, 03:35 PM • 39695 views
EU considers financial aid to restore oil supplies via 'Druzhba'
March 6, 03:23 PM • 47328 views
Russia is preparing an offensive in Donetsk region in spring - ZelenskyyVideo
March 6, 01:05 PM • 39171 views
Ukraine-US-Russia talks continue, with further progress expected in coming weeks - Witkoff
March 6, 12:50 PM • 64267 views
Crazy fuel prices in Europe - what's happening to the market due to the war in Iran
March 6, 12:20 PM • 28450 views
The government has taken up the issue of rising fuel prices - Svyrydenko named the steps
March 6, 11:26 AM • 25788 views
Politico: model for Ukraine's accelerated accession in EU 'have been scuttled'
March 6, 10:48 AM • 24210 views
Zelenskyy announced the second stage of the exchange - another 300 Ukrainian defenders are returning from Russian captivityPhoto
Scientists confirm that waves of devastating drought are becoming more frequent due to warming

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1404 views

A climate study by scientists from South Korea and Australia has revealed the rapid spread of anomalous heat that instantly dries out the soil. Over the past forty years, the land area suffering from such combined natural disasters has increased from 2.5% to almost 17%.

Scientists confirm that waves of devastating drought are becoming more frequent due to warming
Photo: AP

A new climate study by scientists from South Korea and Australia has revealed a dangerous pattern of rapid spread of anomalous heat, which instantly dries out the soil. Over the past forty years, the land area affected by such combined natural disasters has increased from 2.5% to almost 17%, indicating a critical overlap of extreme events. This is reported by AP, writes UNN.

Details

Researchers focus on the emergence of "flash droughts," which occur when hot air begins to intensely draw moisture from the ground before farmers can react. If anomalous heat strikes first, the subsequent drought becomes significantly more destructive and aggressive than in cases where precipitation deficits develop gradually.

Over 6 million people in Somalia are on the brink of starvation due to drought and a lack of international aid24.02.26, 21:38 • 5089 views

This creates a double-whammy effect that causes irreparable damage to crops and ecosystems due to people's inability to prepare for the disaster in time.

When heat strikes first, droughts are more severe than when droughts occur first or are not accompanied by severe heat. They lead to "flash droughts" that cause more damage because they occur suddenly, giving people and farmers no time to prepare.

– explained the authors of the study, Sang-Wook Yeh and Yong-Jun Kim.

Impact of record warming in recent years on forecasts

The authors of the work, published in Science Advances, note that the average rates of drought spread in 2024 and 2025 may be even higher due to record temperatures on the planet.

Climate change is turning once rare natural anomalies into a constant threat that is encompassing new territories. Scientists emphasize that the speed of these changes is much more alarming than the numbers themselves, as the planet enters a phase of unpredictable and extremely rapid climate transformations.

Giant sinkholes resembling biblical prophecies are appearing en masse in Turkey15.12.25, 07:02 • 35170 views

Stepan Haftko

