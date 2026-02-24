Over 6 million people in Somalia are on the brink of starvation due to drought and a lack of international aid

$43.300.02
51.010.09
ukenru
06:45 PM • 2398 views
A child died in a car accident involving a prosecutor in Lviv region. Prosecutor General Kravchenko took the case under personal control.
06:34 PM • 4110 views
Britain has imposed its largest package of sanctions in 4 years against Russia's energy and military sectors
06:23 PM • 4338 views
Energy "Ramstein" meeting to be held in March - Shmyhal
05:32 PM • 5590 views
UN General Assembly supports Ukraine's resolution on lasting peacePhoto
Exclusive
04:08 PM • 9304 views
Virologist explained what really affects the spread of flu and ARVI
03:23 PM • 11901 views
G7 leaders issued a statement on the anniversary of Russia's invasion - reaffirming support for Ukraine and Trump's peace efforts
02:55 PM • 12881 views
Zelenskyy appoints new chief negotiator for EU accession
02:05 PM • 12600 views
Parliament allowed salary increases for out-of-school education workers
Exclusive
February 24, 12:55 PM • 21663 views
Responsibility lies not only with doctors but also with clinic managers: how the "Odrex Case" can change the medical system
February 24, 12:04 PM • 13363 views
General Staff confirms destruction of Rubikon warehouse and other occupier facilities, including with ATACMS
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+3°
0.8m/s
93%
746mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Britain announced its largest sanctions package against Russia - up to 300 new restrictionsFebruary 24, 09:44 AM • 24016 views
Ukraine exposed Russia's attempt to "rewrite" the Budapest MemorandumFebruary 24, 10:17 AM • 4726 views
Ostapchuk's ex-wife spoke about abuse in marriage - current partner threatens with lawsuitPhotoFebruary 24, 12:26 PM • 15724 views
Sofia Rotaru touched by post on the 4th anniversary of the full-scale invasion of UkrainePhoto02:59 PM • 10047 views
Return after silence: Dan Bălan surprises with a new lookVideo04:37 PM • 4608 views
Publications
Responsibility lies not only with doctors but also with clinic managers: how the "Odrex Case" can change the medical system
Exclusive
February 24, 12:55 PM • 21666 views
Does weather change really affect human health - doctor's comment
Exclusive
February 24, 09:05 AM • 32925 views
Replacement of mobilized employees and pressure from law enforcement: the Chamber of Commerce and Industry spoke about the main problems of businessFebruary 23, 02:00 PM • 51317 views
"Complaints about the Odrex clinic never end," activists of the StopOdrex movement report mass appeals from patients
Exclusive
February 23, 01:20 PM • 69923 views
For Defence City to operate effectively, synergy between the state and arms manufacturers is essential - expert
Exclusive
February 23, 01:02 PM • 72810 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ursula von der Leyen
Donald Trump
Denys Shmyhal
Ruslan Kravchenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Great Britain
Belarus
Latvia
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Return after silence: Dan Bălan surprises with a new lookVideo04:37 PM • 4660 views
Sofia Rotaru touched by post on the 4th anniversary of the full-scale invasion of UkrainePhoto02:59 PM • 10075 views
Ostapchuk's ex-wife spoke about abuse in marriage - current partner threatens with lawsuitPhotoFebruary 24, 12:26 PM • 15752 views
Selena Gomez showed off her seductive figure in a swimsuit during a luxurious vacationPhotoFebruary 23, 09:02 PM • 27105 views
Olha Sumska revealed the cost of her "look" and spoke about her upcoming 60th birthdayVideoFebruary 23, 08:42 PM • 24802 views
Actual
Technology
The Diplomat
Heating
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
"Kalibr" (missile family)

Over 6 million people in Somalia are on the brink of starvation due to drought and a lack of international aid

Kyiv • UNN

 • 140 views

Over 6.5 million people in Somalia will face starvation by March 2026 due to drought, conflict, and reduced international funding. Nearly 2 million children under five will suffer from malnutrition.

Over 6 million people in Somalia are on the brink of starvation due to drought and a lack of international aid
Photo: AP

The Federal Government of Somalia and relevant UN agencies have released a report stating that 6.5 million people will face acute hunger by the end of March 2026. A combination of abnormal heat, armed conflicts, and a sharp reduction in global funding has triggered a large-scale humanitarian crisis that threatens the lives of millions of citizens. This is reported by AP, writes UNN.

Details

According to the UN, the situation in the region is becoming critical due to mass livestock deaths and complete crop failure. The condition of the youngest population is of particular concern: in 2026, almost 2 million children under the age of five will suffer from malnutrition, with half a million of them in a state of severe emaciation.

Israel becomes the first country in the world to recognize Somaliland's independence: Netanyahu signs historic declaration26.12.25, 20:03 • 7103 views

UN Humanitarian Coordinator for Somalia George Conway emphasized that the rapid increase in water prices and limited food supplies require immediate intervention from the international community, as no significant rainfall is expected until at least summer.

Reduction of humanitarian programs and threat of stagnation

Due to a global funding deficit, many international partners have been forced to suspend critical health, water, and sanitation programs.

The drought has already led to the internal displacement of over 270,000 people, paralyzing agricultural production and access to markets in the central regions of the country.

Somali armed forces, supported by international allies, eliminated 29 militants of the "Al-Shabaab" group01.01.26, 18:54 • 4601 view

Stepan Haftko

SocietyNews of the World
Animals
Skirmishes
Associated Press
charity
United Nations
Somalia