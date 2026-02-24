Over 6 million people in Somalia are on the brink of starvation due to drought and a lack of international aid
Over 6.5 million people in Somalia will face starvation by March 2026 due to drought, conflict, and reduced international funding. Nearly 2 million children under five will suffer from malnutrition.
The Federal Government of Somalia and relevant UN agencies have released a report stating that 6.5 million people will face acute hunger by the end of March 2026. A combination of abnormal heat, armed conflicts, and a sharp reduction in global funding has triggered a large-scale humanitarian crisis that threatens the lives of millions of citizens. This is reported by AP, writes UNN.

According to the UN, the situation in the region is becoming critical due to mass livestock deaths and complete crop failure. The condition of the youngest population is of particular concern: in 2026, almost 2 million children under the age of five will suffer from malnutrition, with half a million of them in a state of severe emaciation.
UN Humanitarian Coordinator for Somalia George Conway emphasized that the rapid increase in water prices and limited food supplies require immediate intervention from the international community, as no significant rainfall is expected until at least summer.
Reduction of humanitarian programs and threat of stagnation
Due to a global funding deficit, many international partners have been forced to suspend critical health, water, and sanitation programs.
The drought has already led to the internal displacement of over 270,000 people, paralyzing agricultural production and access to markets in the central regions of the country.
