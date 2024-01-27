ukenru
Scholz to meet with Biden in Washington to discuss aid to Ukraine

Scholz to meet with Biden in Washington to discuss aid to Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 100770 views

German Chancellor Scholz will visit Washington in early February to meet with President Biden and discuss additional assistance to Ukraine. The U.S. has exhausted existing congressional authorizations for Ukraine aid and is seeking to join forces with Germany, Kyiv's main arms and aid supplier, to increase support.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will travel to Washington in the first half of February to meet with U.S. President Joe Biden as the leaders plan to unite to support and provide additional assistance to Ukraine. Bloomberg reports UNN.

Details

The meeting is being planned because the US has exhausted its existing congressional authority to help Ukraine.

According to two people familiar with the situation who wished to remain anonymous, a bilateral meeting is planned for the White House during the second week of February.

Scholz called on countries to step up their support for Ukraine, warning earlier this month that EU countries were not doing enough to help Kyiv. Germany is one of the largest suppliers of weapons and financial aid to Ukraine, and late last year announced plans to offer €8 billion in military aid through 2024.

On Thursday, White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said that the United States believes there is still a lot of energy in this network of coalition, allies and partners to help support Ukraine.

Each country is doing it in its own way and doing it to the best of its ability. We have not seen any weakening or disunity when it comes to supporting Ukraine

Kirby said.

Scholz: European countries should do more to support Ukraine25.01.24, 10:55 • 33491 view

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarPoliticsNews of the World
united-states-national-security-councilUnited States National Security Council
white-houseWhite House
bloomberg-lpBloomberg L.P.
washington-dcWashington, D.C.
dzhon-kirbi-admiralJohn Kirby
germanyGermany
olaf-sholtsOlaf Scholz
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
Kyiv

Contact us about advertising