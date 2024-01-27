Scholz to meet with Biden in Washington to discuss aid to Ukraine

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will travel to Washington in the first half of February to meet with U.S. President Joe Biden as the leaders plan to unite to support and provide additional assistance to Ukraine. Bloomberg reports UNN.

The meeting is being planned because the US has exhausted its existing congressional authority to help Ukraine.

According to two people familiar with the situation who wished to remain anonymous, a bilateral meeting is planned for the White House during the second week of February.

Scholz called on countries to step up their support for Ukraine, warning earlier this month that EU countries were not doing enough to help Kyiv. Germany is one of the largest suppliers of weapons and financial aid to Ukraine, and late last year announced plans to offer €8 billion in military aid through 2024.

On Thursday, White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said that the United States believes there is still a lot of energy in this network of coalition, allies and partners to help support Ukraine.

Each country is doing it in its own way and doing it to the best of its ability. We have not seen any weakening or disunity when it comes to supporting Ukraine Kirby said.

