Scholz: European countries should do more to support Ukraine

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
US court rules Trump's firing of special counsel illegal

US court rules Trump's firing of special counsel illegal

Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Scholz: European countries should do more to support Ukraine

Scholz: European countries should do more to support Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 33488 views

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has called on European countries to increase their support for Ukraine, expressing dissatisfaction with the current planned contributions for 2024. Scholz said that Germany is currently mobilizing more than half of the known European support for Ukraine's defense.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called on European countries to do more to support Ukraine, UNN reports with reference to Tages-Anzeiger.

The contributions that European countries have so far planned for 2024 are not yet large enough. Europe needs to discuss how much each country can contribute so that we can significantly expand support

- Scholz told Die Zeit weekly.

Ukraine must be able to defend its country, the Chancellor explained.

And it should not fail because of a lack of air defense, artillery, tanks or ammunition. I firmly believe that Europe must do more to support Ukraine in defending its own country

- Scholz said.

When asked if he was disappointed with other Europeans, Scholz replied: "Well, I'm a little bit annoyed that in Germany I constantly have to deal with criticism that the government is doing too little and too indecisive. We are doing more than the rest of the EU, much more. That's why I talk to my colleagues a lot on the phone and ask them to do more.

According to the Chancellor, Germany is currently mobilizing more than half of the known European support for arms to protect Ukraine. "It would be arrogant to think that we can do it alone in the long term. Once again, our friends in Europe need to significantly expand their assistance. It would be bad news if Germany ended up being the biggest supporter of Ukraine if the United States stopped supporting it," he said.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World

Contact us about advertising