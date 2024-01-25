Scholz: European countries should do more to support Ukraine

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called on European countries to do more to support Ukraine, UNN reports with reference to Tages-Anzeiger.

The contributions that European countries have so far planned for 2024 are not yet large enough. Europe needs to discuss how much each country can contribute so that we can significantly expand support - Scholz told Die Zeit weekly.

Ukraine must be able to defend its country, the Chancellor explained.

And it should not fail because of a lack of air defense, artillery, tanks or ammunition. I firmly believe that Europe must do more to support Ukraine in defending its own country - Scholz said.

When asked if he was disappointed with other Europeans, Scholz replied: "Well, I'm a little bit annoyed that in Germany I constantly have to deal with criticism that the government is doing too little and too indecisive. We are doing more than the rest of the EU, much more. That's why I talk to my colleagues a lot on the phone and ask them to do more.

According to the Chancellor, Germany is currently mobilizing more than half of the known European support for arms to protect Ukraine. "It would be arrogant to think that we can do it alone in the long term. Once again, our friends in Europe need to significantly expand their assistance. It would be bad news if Germany ended up being the biggest supporter of Ukraine if the United States stopped supporting it," he said.

