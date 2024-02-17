Scholz dodges questions about Taurus and Ukraine's accession to NATO

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, speaking at the Munich Security Conference today, evaded direct answers to the questions why Germany does not provide the Ukrainian Armed Forces with long-range Taurus cruise missiles and whether he will support Ukraine's accession to NATO at the summit of the North Atlantic Alliance in the summer, UNN reports citing DW.

Details

Scholz called the host's question about why Germany is not sending Ukraine Taurus "strange" because, according to him, everyone knows that Germany spends the most in Europe on military aid to Ukraine and provides it with "everything it needs to have a chance to defend its country.

"It is important that we make the right decisions in the current scenario. We have to increase the production of ammunition, weapons... We are deciding step by step what needs to be done at the right time," Scholz said.

The German Chancellor did not answer directly to the clarifying question whether he would not rule out providing the Ukrainian Armed Forces with these missiles in the future. "We will do enough and be powerful in supporting Ukraine," Scholz said.

The host reacted to this answer with the remark "Politician," which caused laughter and applause in the room.

Ukrainian MP Oleksiy Honcharenko asked Scholz whether he would support Ukraine's accession to NATO at the July summit in the United States. He replied that "there is a clear decision of the summit in Vilnius" on how to move forward on this issue, the details of which do not make sense now, but the leaders "wrote sincerely what they meant.

