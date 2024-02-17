Scholz dodges questions about Taurus and Ukraine's accession to NATO

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 100691 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 111079 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 153716 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 157422 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 253689 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174843 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165973 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148422 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 227672 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113097 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

The US sends 3 thousand troops and armored vehicles to the border with Mexico

March 1, 06:55 PM • 27210 views
Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

March 1, 07:32 PM • 40833 views
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 28022 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 34253 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 31612 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 253689 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 227672 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 213519 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 239166 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225813 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 100691 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 70838 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 77369 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113544 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114409 views
Scholz dodges questions about Taurus and Ukraine's accession to NATO

Scholz dodges questions about Taurus and Ukraine's accession to NATO

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31124 views

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz avoided direct answers about providing Ukraine with long-range missiles and supporting Ukraine's accession to NATO.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, speaking at the Munich Security Conference today, evaded direct answers to the questions why Germany does not provide the Ukrainian Armed Forces with long-range Taurus cruise missiles and whether he will support Ukraine's accession to NATO at the summit of the North Atlantic Alliance in the summer, UNN reports citing DW. 

Details

Scholz called the host's question about why Germany is not sending Ukraine Taurus "strange" because, according to him, everyone knows that Germany spends the most in Europe on military aid to Ukraine and provides it with "everything it needs to have a chance to defend its country.

"It is important that we make the right decisions in the current scenario. We have to increase the production of ammunition, weapons... We are deciding step by step what needs to be done at the right time," Scholz said.

The German Chancellor did not answer directly to the clarifying question whether he would not rule out providing the Ukrainian Armed Forces with these missiles in the future. "We will do enough and be powerful in supporting Ukraine," Scholz said.

The host reacted to this answer with the remark "Politician," which caused laughter and applause in the room.

Ukrainian MP Oleksiy Honcharenko asked Scholz whether he would support Ukraine's accession to NATO at the July summit in the United States. He replied that "there is a clear decision of the summit in Vilnius" on how to move forward on this issue, the details of which do not make sense now, but the leaders "wrote sincerely what they meant.

Scholz urges U.S. Congress to approve financial support for Ukraine as soon as possible16.02.24, 15:44 • 22084 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
deutsche-welleDeutsche Welle
natoNATO
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
vilniusVilnius
europeEurope
germanyGermany
olaf-sholtsOlaf Scholz
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

