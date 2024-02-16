Scholz urges U.S. Congress to approve financial support for Ukraine as soon as possible

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has appealed to the US Congress to approve aid to Ukraine as soon as possible. Scholz said this during a joint press conference with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN reports.

"I want to appeal to the US Congress. I want to appeal to them and ask them to make the decisions that Ukraine needs now to ensure their financial and military support," Scholz said.

He emphasized that everyone wants this war to end as soon as possible, just like everyone in Ukraine, but Russia is not ready for a lasting and just peace.

"On the contrary, it continues to pursue its goals, as Putin recently demonstrated to us again. Two years after the start of this terrible war. That is why we are sending a message to the Russian president: we will not reduce our assistance to Ukraine. We continue to stand with Ukrainian women and men," Scholz added.

Recall

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz saidthat his country has allocated 1.7 billion euros for military aid to Ukraine this year and another 6 billion euros for the following years.