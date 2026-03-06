Scheme of desertion for $4-15 thousand exposed in Dnipro - Prosecutor General's Office

Photo: Office of the Prosecutor General

Law enforcement officers uncovered a desertion scheme in Dnipro for 4-15 thousand US dollars, among the suspects are a former military unit commander and a lawyer. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

Eight people have been notified of suspicion of organizing a scheme to facilitate the desertion of servicemen. This is provided for by Part 5 of Article 27, Part 4 of Article 408 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

As the investigation established, the members of the criminal group sought out servicemen who were willing to voluntarily leave service and organized their illegal removal from the places of deployment of units or medical institutions. The cost of such "services" ranged from 4 to 15 thousand US dollars.

The servicemen were transported by civilian cars to Dnipro, where they hid and did not return to service. When passing checkpoints, they used identification cards of a non-existent public organization. - the message says.

At the same time, some servicemen or their acquaintances contacted a lawyer for consultations on avoiding service, after which they received contacts of persons who could organize illegal transportation.

In total, law enforcement officers documented more than 18 episodes of illegal activity in Dnipropetrovsk, Zhytomyr, Lviv, and Kyiv regions.

During searches, equipment, bank cards, documents, draft records, cash, and Lexus LX, Lexus RX, BMW, Porsche, Mercedes, and Mercedes-Benz cars were seized from the suspects.

The court chose a pre-trial detention measure for all eight suspects.

Recall

At the end of February 2026, an ambulance was detained at the Ukrainian-Romanian border, which was used by criminals to illegally transport citizens. The amount for illegal border crossing was 60 thousand dollars.