Scheme of desertion for $4-15 thousand exposed in Dnipro - Prosecutor General's Office

$43.810.09
50.900.07
ukenru
01:05 PM • 1496 views
Ukraine-US-Russia talks continue, with further progress expected in coming weeks - Witkoff
12:50 PM • 4218 views
Crazy fuel prices in Europe - what's happening to the market due to the war in Iran
12:20 PM • 4660 views
The government has taken up the issue of rising fuel prices - Svyrydenko named the steps
11:26 AM • 11653 views
Politico: EU 'sank' model for Ukraine's accelerated accession
10:48 AM • 12849 views
Zelenskyy announced the second stage of the exchange - another 300 Ukrainian defenders are returning from Russian captivityPhoto
09:57 AM • 15088 views
Ukrainians should not travel to Hungary - Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued recommendations after the detention of armored vehicles
09:32 AM • 16277 views
Ukraine's international reserves "shrank" by 5% - NBU says, due to currency sales and debt repayment
Exclusive
09:22 AM • 15082 views
Buckwheat prices and whether there will be enough reserves to last until the new harvest - forecast
March 6, 07:00 AM • 13624 views
US and Qatar discuss acquisition of Ukrainian interceptor drones against Iranian "Shaheds" - Reuters
March 5, 11:07 PM • 20910 views
Sybiha accused Hungarian authorities of seizing seven Ukrainian hostages and robbing Oschadbank
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+5°
3m/s
61%
753mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Scientists successfully grew chickpeas in simulated lunar soil for future space missionsPhotoMarch 6, 04:00 AM • 14983 views
Oil prices show record weekly increase due to Middle East escalationPhotoMarch 6, 04:18 AM • 17032 views
Iran claims destruction of American F-15E fighter jet and massive missile strikeMarch 6, 04:50 AM • 21199 views
Hungary says it detained Ukrainians with armored cars in 'money laundering' case09:52 AM • 10047 views
Where to go in Kyiv on the weekend - event announcements09:52 AM • 16843 views
Publications
Fabricated criminal proceedings harm the reputation of Ukrainian companies on the international stage01:09 PM • 1016 views
Crazy fuel prices in Europe - what's happening to the market due to the war in Iran12:50 PM • 4218 views
The StopOdrex website, featuring patient stories from the scandalous Odrex clinic, has resumed operations11:16 AM • 8930 views
Where to go in Kyiv on the weekend - event announcements09:52 AM • 16889 views
Useful, tasty, and quick to prepare - culinary preps that will make life easierPhotoMarch 5, 02:41 PM • 40487 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Sybiha
Andriy Pyshnyi
Musician
Robert Fico
Actual places
Ukraine
Hungary
United States
Iran
United Arab Emirates
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Britney Spears arrested in California on suspicion of DUIMarch 6, 02:40 AM • 21809 views
Megan Fox returned to Instagram after an almost two-year hiatus and immediately showed candid photosPhotoMarch 5, 06:11 PM • 19299 views
MILA NITICH shocked with a confession - why she was forbidden to sing the song "I Repent" at 18 years oldPhotoVideoMarch 5, 03:38 PM • 21531 views
Iryna Fedyshyn received the "Golden Heart" award from Zelenskyy for volunteeringPhotoMarch 5, 11:40 AM • 42743 views
Selena Gomez revealed how many children she wants to have with Benny BlancoVideoMarch 4, 03:04 PM • 49101 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Gold
The Diplomat
Shahed-136

Scheme of desertion for $4-15 thousand exposed in Dnipro - Prosecutor General's Office

Kyiv • UNN

 • 320 views

Law enforcement officers uncovered a scheme of military desertion for $4-15 thousand in Dnipro, eight people have been notified of suspicion. Among the suspects are a former military unit commander and a lawyer.

Scheme of desertion for $4-15 thousand exposed in Dnipro - Prosecutor General's Office
Photo: Office of the Prosecutor General

Law enforcement officers uncovered a desertion scheme in Dnipro for 4-15 thousand US dollars, among the suspects are a former military unit commander and a lawyer. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

Eight people have been notified of suspicion of organizing a scheme to facilitate the desertion of servicemen. This is provided for by Part 5 of Article 27, Part 4 of Article 408 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

As the investigation established, the members of the criminal group sought out servicemen who were willing to voluntarily leave service and organized their illegal removal from the places of deployment of units or medical institutions. The cost of such "services" ranged from 4 to 15 thousand US dollars.

The servicemen were transported by civilian cars to Dnipro, where they hid and did not return to service. When passing checkpoints, they used identification cards of a non-existent public organization.

- the message says.

At the same time, some servicemen or their acquaintances contacted a lawyer for consultations on avoiding service, after which they received contacts of persons who could organize illegal transportation.

In total, law enforcement officers documented more than 18 episodes of illegal activity in Dnipropetrovsk, Zhytomyr, Lviv, and Kyiv regions.

During searches, equipment, bank cards, documents, draft records, cash, and Lexus LX, Lexus RX, BMW, Porsche, Mercedes, and Mercedes-Benz cars were seized from the suspects.

The court chose a pre-trial detention measure for all eight suspects.

Recall

At the end of February 2026, an ambulance was detained at the Ukrainian-Romanian border, which was used by criminals to illegally transport citizens. The amount for illegal border crossing was 60 thousand dollars.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar in UkraineCrimes and emergencies
Technology
Search
Bank card
Mobilization
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Porsche
State Border of Ukraine
Lviv Oblast
Zhytomyr Oblast
Kyiv Oblast
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Dnipro (city)
Romania
Ukraine