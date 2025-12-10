SBU Sea Baby naval drones hit the Russian 'shadow fleet' tanker Dashan in the Black Sea

$42.180.11
49.090.07
ukenru
05:11 PM • 150 views
SBU Sea Baby naval drones hit the Russian 'shadow fleet' tanker Dashan in the Black SeaVideo
04:59 PM • 796 views
Zelenskyy signed Budget-2026
02:44 PM • 5408 views
Ukraine plans to submit a 20-point document to the US "in the near future" after peace talks with Trump's team and Europeans - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
02:20 PM • 12379 views
"Odrex case" on the agenda: the Verkhovna Rada initiates a meeting of the relevant committee with the participation of the Ministry of Health
Exclusive
01:11 PM • 15222 views
Bring Kids Back UA spoke about the reintegration of children returned after being abducted by the Russian Federation.
12:48 PM • 16765 views
"We note that China is taking steps to intensify cooperation with Russia": Zelensky received a report from the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service and gave instructions
12:17 PM • 21179 views
Invention for betting and suspicion of money laundering: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is associated with the death of patients. Part 3Photo
11:35 AM • 16502 views
Trump's attacks force Europe to accelerate 'post-American' defense plans - Politico
December 10, 11:00 AM • 14308 views
Defense of Pokrovsk continues, almost 13 square kilometers in the north of the city are controlled - "East" group
Exclusive
December 10, 09:54 AM • 25404 views
Animal rights are not a discussion, but a given: what is the situation in Ukraine
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+6°
1.2m/s
90%
753mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Details of peace agreement for Ukraine become clearer - WPDecember 10, 07:35 AM • 25811 views
The East Wing of the White House is now in ruins: new footage from the construction of Trump's ballroomVideoDecember 10, 07:53 AM • 25842 views
In Kyiv, after reports of Kadenyuk's son's death, police confirmed: a man's body with stab wounds was foundPhotoDecember 10, 08:37 AM • 15797 views
The most audacious operation of modern warfare: WSJ published new details of the SBU's "Web" operationPhotoDecember 10, 09:17 AM • 18362 views
Ukraine dropped in PornHub rankings over the year: what Ukrainians searched for most oftenPhotoDecember 10, 10:30 AM • 11677 views
Publications
Ginger, mango, and zucchini: original adjika recipes for winterPhoto04:30 PM • 2092 views
Restricting access to information on military criminal offenses: the Prosecutor General's Office provided clarification01:56 PM • 10671 views
Invention for betting and suspicion of money laundering: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is associated with the death of patients. Part 3Photo12:17 PM • 21189 views
Animal rights are not a discussion, but a given: what is the situation in Ukraine
Exclusive
December 10, 09:54 AM • 25411 views
International Human Rights Day: the human rights situation in Ukraine and the worldDecember 10, 05:30 AM • 40143 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Keir Starmer
Emmanuel Macron
Igor Kolomoisky
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Great Britain
France
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Scientists revealed how binge-watching at night affects markets01:37 PM • 5828 views
Holiday shopping 2025: what gifts Ukrainians choose and whether they listen to AI - surveyPhoto12:35 PM • 6594 views
The Ukrainian film "You Are Space" has already grossed almost UAH 38 million at the box officeVideo12:19 PM • 6552 views
Ukraine dropped in PornHub rankings over the year: what Ukrainians searched for most oftenPhotoDecember 10, 10:30 AM • 11766 views
The East Wing of the White House is now in ruins: new footage from the construction of Trump's ballroomVideoDecember 10, 07:53 AM • 25922 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
ChatGPT
Heating

SBU Sea Baby naval drones hit the Russian 'shadow fleet' tanker Dashan in the Black Sea

Kyiv • UNN

 • 152 views

The vessel, flying the flag of the Comoros, was moving in Ukraine's exclusive economic zone towards the Novorossiysk port terminal. It was traveling at maximum speed with its transponder turned off.

SBU Sea Baby naval drones hit the Russian 'shadow fleet' tanker Dashan in the Black Sea

Today, December 10, SBU Sea Baby naval drones hit the Dashan oil tanker, which belongs to Russia's "shadow fleet," in the Black Sea. The vessel was transporting oil products worth approximately $60 million in one trip, UNN writes, citing sources.

Details

According to our sources, on December 10, SBU Sea Baby naval drones hit the Dashan oil tanker, which belongs to Russia's "shadow fleet," in the Black Sea. The vessel, flying the flag of the Comoros, was moving in Ukraine's exclusive economic zone towards the Novorossiysk port terminal. It was traveling at maximum speed with its transponder turned off.

This was a joint operation of the 13th Main Directorate of Military Counterintelligence of the SBU and the Ukrainian Navy.

As a result of the attack, the tanker sustained critical damage. The video shows powerful explosions in the stern area. According to preliminary information, the vessel has been disabled.

According to our sources, the approximate cost of such a tanker is $30 million, and in one trip, it transported oil products worth approximately $60 million.

Due to the transportation of Russian raw materials and high-risk shipping (with the identification system turned off), the EU, Great Britain, Canada, Australia, and Switzerland had previously imposed sanctions against the Dashan vessel.

The SBU continues active measures to reduce oil dollar revenues to the Russian budget. In the last two weeks, this is already the third disabled tanker of the "shadow fleet" that helped the Kremlin circumvent international sanctions.

- an informed interlocutor in the SBU reported.

Recall

SBU Sea Baby naval drones hit two sanctioned oil tankers, KAIRO and VIRAT, belonging to Russia's "shadow fleet," in the Black Sea. Sea Baby naval drones disabled vessels that could transport oil worth almost $70 million and helped the Kremlin circumvent international sanctions. This was a joint operation of the 13th Main Directorate of Military Counterintelligence of the SBU with the Ukrainian Navy.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War in Ukraine
Sanctions
State budget
Energy
War in Ukraine
Security Service of Ukraine
Switzerland
Australia
European Union
Canada
Great Britain
Ukraine