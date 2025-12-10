SBU Sea Baby naval drones hit the Russian 'shadow fleet' tanker Dashan in the Black Sea

Today, December 10, SBU Sea Baby naval drones hit the Dashan oil tanker, which belongs to Russia's "shadow fleet," in the Black Sea. The vessel was transporting oil products worth approximately $60 million in one trip, UNN writes, citing sources.

According to our sources, on December 10, SBU Sea Baby naval drones hit the Dashan oil tanker, which belongs to Russia's "shadow fleet," in the Black Sea. The vessel, flying the flag of the Comoros, was moving in Ukraine's exclusive economic zone towards the Novorossiysk port terminal. It was traveling at maximum speed with its transponder turned off.

This was a joint operation of the 13th Main Directorate of Military Counterintelligence of the SBU and the Ukrainian Navy.

As a result of the attack, the tanker sustained critical damage. The video shows powerful explosions in the stern area. According to preliminary information, the vessel has been disabled.

According to our sources, the approximate cost of such a tanker is $30 million, and in one trip, it transported oil products worth approximately $60 million.

Due to the transportation of Russian raw materials and high-risk shipping (with the identification system turned off), the EU, Great Britain, Canada, Australia, and Switzerland had previously imposed sanctions against the Dashan vessel.

The SBU continues active measures to reduce oil dollar revenues to the Russian budget. In the last two weeks, this is already the third disabled tanker of the "shadow fleet" that helped the Kremlin circumvent international sanctions.