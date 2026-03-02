SBU prevented a terrorist attack in the center of Kharkiv and detained a 16-year-old recruited GRU agent

The counterintelligence of the Security Service of Ukraine, together with the National Police, prevented a terrorist attack in the center of Kharkiv. Law enforcement officers detained a minor agent of Russian military intelligence who was preparing an explosion in the frontline city. This was reported by the SBU, according to UNN.

Details

According to the investigation, the 16-year-old suspect was independently assembling an improvised explosive device, which he planned to plant in an apartment building in the center of Kharkiv.

According to the curators' plan, after the explosive was installed, a fake call was to be made to the 102 line to "lure" a police patrol to the scene. Upon the arrival of law enforcement officers, the device was planned to be detonated remotely.

The SBU uncovered these intentions in advance and detained the suspect in one of the hotel rooms, where he was completing the manufacture of the explosive device.

The investigation established that the minor resident of Odesa was recruited through a Telegram channel, where he was looking for "easy money." Following the instructions of the curator from the Russian Federation, the young man arrived in Kharkiv, received the coordinates of a cache, and picked up 4 kg of explosives, a mobile phone, and components for manufacturing an improvised explosive device.

He transported the explosives to the hotel, where, following the instructions of the Russian special services officer, he assembled the bomb. After completing the preparation, the agent was to receive the apartment address and keys to install the device along with a phone for remote detonation.

During searches, an improvised explosive device and a smartphone with evidence of cooperation with the enemy were seized from the detainee.

He was notified of suspicion under Part 1 of Article 14, Part 2 of Article 258 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine – preparation for a terrorist act committed by a group of persons by prior conspiracy. The sanction of the article provides for up to 12 years of imprisonment with confiscation of property.

