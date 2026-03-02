SBU prevented a terrorist attack in the center of Kharkiv and detained a 16-year-old recruited GRU agent

$43.100.11
50.870.16
ukenru
03:00 PM • 482 views
Ukraine strengthens consular support for citizens in the Middle East, no information about dead or injured - MFA
02:18 PM • 3792 views
Ukraine discusses with the EU changes in legislation regarding the possibility of confiscating oil from tankers of Russia's "shadow fleet"
02:03 PM • 8518 views
There is an appeal, we will respond - Zelenskyy on the evacuation of Ukrainians from the Middle East
01:36 PM • 6376 views
Current road repairs have begun in Ukraine - road workers clarified how pothole elimination is progressing and why it is not widespreadPhoto
Exclusive
01:33 PM • 9942 views
Oil prices are rising due to the war in Iran - what will happen to fuel for Ukrainians
Exclusive
12:02 PM • 13221 views
"I am shocked by how the West is building air defense" - expert explained how Ukraine can help partners close the sky in the Middle East
Exclusive
11:19 AM • 23174 views
Investors are under constant tension: MP spoke about problems with the investment climate in Ukraine
11:00 AM • 15585 views
Ukraine-US-Russia meeting was planned in Abu Dhabi on March 5-6, we cannot yet confirm that it will be there - Zelenskyy
March 1, 08:23 PM • 39574 views
Ukraine offered Fico specific dates for a visit to Kyiv – March 6 or 9
March 1, 06:27 PM • 72658 views
Ukraine has endured the most difficult winter in years of war - Zelenskyy
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+6°
3m/s
62%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Trump: US operation against Iran designed for 4-5 weeksMarch 2, 05:15 AM • 14288 views
The elimination of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has provoked the deepest succession crisis in Iran's historyMarch 2, 07:24 AM • 31471 views
Saudi Aramco refinery in Saudi Arabia hit by suspected drone strike, Kuwaiti refinery by debris - mediaVideoMarch 2, 07:29 AM • 11363 views
The owner of an energy company and three officials have been notified of suspicion of embezzling almost UAH 68 millionPhotoMarch 2, 09:00 AM • 19860 views
Stories they try to hide: what former patients of the scandalous Odrex clinic complain aboutPhoto11:52 AM • 16756 views
Publications
Sowing calendar for March - main tips for a successful harvestPhoto01:28 PM • 9678 views
Stories they try to hide: what former patients of the scandalous Odrex clinic complain aboutPhoto11:52 AM • 16818 views
Investors are under constant tension: MP spoke about problems with the investment climate in Ukraine
Exclusive
11:19 AM • 23160 views
Top iconic horrors: classics that never get oldVideoFebruary 27, 08:06 PM • 133731 views
China warns its citizens in Russia about the risk of military service: what is behind this signalFebruary 27, 04:38 PM • 139178 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ali Khamenei
Donald Trump
Bashar al-Assad
Mykhailo Fedorov
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
United States
Israel
United Arab Emirates
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Olha Sumska touchingly congratulated her daughter on her 24th birthdayVideo01:09 PM • 7042 views
Did Zendaya and Tom Holland really get married? Law Roach revealed all the cards12:03 PM • 9598 views
Spring 2026 - Ukraine prepares music concerts, festivals, and exhibitionsPhotoFebruary 28, 09:42 AM • 72928 views
From TV series to Manhattan streets: John F. Kennedy Jr.'s style is back in fashionPhotoFebruary 27, 06:52 PM • 70498 views
Legendary Jim Carrey triumphed at the Cesar Awards and thanked his family in his speechFebruary 27, 05:35 PM • 65625 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
The Diplomat
Airbus A380

SBU prevented a terrorist attack in the center of Kharkiv and detained a 16-year-old recruited GRU agent

Kyiv • UNN

 • 464 views

The SBU prevented a terrorist attack in Kharkiv by detaining a 16-year-old Russian intelligence agent who was preparing an explosion in a high-rise building. The teenager was assembling an explosive device for remote detonation of a police patrol.

SBU prevented a terrorist attack in the center of Kharkiv and detained a 16-year-old recruited GRU agent

The counterintelligence of the Security Service of Ukraine, together with the National Police, prevented a terrorist attack in the center of Kharkiv. Law enforcement officers detained a minor agent of Russian military intelligence who was preparing an explosion in the frontline city. This was reported by the SBU, according to UNN.

Details

According to the investigation, the 16-year-old suspect was independently assembling an improvised explosive device, which he planned to plant in an apartment building in the center of Kharkiv.

According to the curators' plan, after the explosive was installed, a fake call was to be made to the 102 line to "lure" a police patrol to the scene. Upon the arrival of law enforcement officers, the device was planned to be detonated remotely.

The SBU uncovered these intentions in advance and detained the suspect in one of the hotel rooms, where he was completing the manufacture of the explosive device.

The investigation established that the minor resident of Odesa was recruited through a Telegram channel, where he was looking for "easy money." Following the instructions of the curator from the Russian Federation, the young man arrived in Kharkiv, received the coordinates of a cache, and picked up 4 kg of explosives, a mobile phone, and components for manufacturing an improvised explosive device.

He transported the explosives to the hotel, where, following the instructions of the Russian special services officer, he assembled the bomb. After completing the preparation, the agent was to receive the apartment address and keys to install the device along with a phone for remote detonation.

During searches, an improvised explosive device and a smartphone with evidence of cooperation with the enemy were seized from the detainee.

He was notified of suspicion under Part 1 of Article 14, Part 2 of Article 258 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine – preparation for a terrorist act committed by a group of persons by prior conspiracy. The sanction of the article provides for up to 12 years of imprisonment with confiscation of property.

SBU, together with the Defense Forces, struck warships, air defense, and oil infrastructure in the port of Novorossiysk in Russia - sources02.03.26, 12:43 • 3858 views

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

Crimes and emergencies
Russian propaganda
War in Ukraine
National Police of Ukraine
Security Service of Ukraine
Odesa
Kharkiv