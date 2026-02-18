SBU detained a GRU agent who was preparing strikes on Kyiv's thermal power plants

Photo: Security Service of Ukraine

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) detained a Russian military intelligence agent in the Kyiv region who, on the enemy's orders, was preparing new missile strikes on thermal power plants in the capital region. This was reported by the SSU, according to UNN.

Details

According to the investigation, the perpetrator was tasked with covertly surveying the perimeter of one of Kyiv's thermal power plants and assessing its technical condition after a previous shelling. During the reconnaissance, he was supposed to transmit information about what he saw to his Russian handlers in real-time, including taking photos of technological structures and equipment.

SSU officers detained the agent directly during the additional reconnaissance near the energy facility. A smartphone, which he used to photograph the external condition of the thermal power plant, was seized from him.

As the investigation established, the GRU's task was carried out by a 26-year-old resident of the Fastiv district of the Kyiv region, who had previously served a sentence for the murder of a minor girl. He came to the attention of Russian special services through Telegram channels looking for so-called "easy money."

For the promise of quick remuneration, the man agreed to coordinate air attacks on the energy infrastructure of the Kyiv region with the aim of blacking out and disrupting heat supply to a significant part of the region.

During a search of the detainee's phone, an anonymous chat with a GRU handler was found, with whom he communicated using the disappearing messages function.

SSU investigators informed the suspect of a suspicion under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - high treason committed under martial law. The perpetrator is in custody without the right to bail. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Recall

The SSU and the National Police detained a Russian agent who blew up a car in Odesa on February 16, injuring the owner. The 33-year-old unemployed Odesa resident was recruited through Telegram channels and received instructions from a handler from Russia.