SBU and National Police detained a Russian agent who blew up a car in Odesa

The Security Service of Ukraine and the National Police detained an agent of the Russian special services within 24 hours, who committed a terrorist act in Odesa on the morning of February 16 by planting explosives under a civilian's car. This was reported by the SBU press service, according to UNN.

According to the investigation, the perpetrator manufactured an improvised explosive device and placed it under the bottom of an SUV parked near the entrance of an apartment building. At the moment of the explosion, the car owner was nearby and sustained injuries.

As established by law enforcement, the 33-year-old unemployed resident of Odesa, who was recruited by Russian special services through Telegram channels with offers of "easy money," was involved in preparing the terrorist act. After recruitment, he received detailed instructions from a curator from Russia on how to make an explosive device from improvised materials.

The defendant purchased components for the bomb in hardware stores. He equipped the explosive device itself with a mobile phone for remote detonation. After that, the agent conducted additional reconnaissance of the location, placed the IED under the car, and installed a disguised smartphone nearby, through which the Russian special services monitored the situation and carried out the detonation. - the report says.

During searches at the detainee's place of residence, law enforcement officers seized components for making explosives and mobile phones from which he contacted the curator from Russia.

SBU investigators informed the perpetrator of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 258 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine – a terrorist act. He is currently in custody. He faces up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

Operational and investigative actions were carried out by SBU officers in Odesa region jointly with the National Police under the procedural guidance of the regional prosecutor's office.

On February 16, in the morning, a Toyota car exploded on Akademika Korolyova Street in Odesa. A 56-year-old man was injured and hospitalized.

