SBU and National Police detained a Russian agent who blew up a car in Odesa

$43.290.03
51.260.09
ukenru
Exclusive
11:28 AM • 5226 views
Demolish or compensate for the cost: can the Odesa community take land from the scandalous Odrex clinic?
09:20 AM • 15128 views
"Poisoning" of MPs not related to canteen food, norovirus found - Parliament's apparatus
09:12 AM • 16602 views
SBU drones hit the Velikolukskaya oil depot in Russia's Pskov region - source
Exclusive
07:36 AM • 18168 views
Potholes on the roads: why asphalt disappears with the snow and where to turn in case of car damage
07:02 AM • 14847 views
"They always forget that we are not Russia": Zelenskyy reveals conditions for holding elections in Ukraine
Exclusive
February 18, 04:17 PM • 30597 views
Another round of talks without a breakthrough: Moscow is stalling for time, Trump continues to live in illusions, and Ukraine does not allow capitulation to be imposed
February 18, 03:06 PM • 66984 views
F-series fighters: from the iconic "Top Gun" to the modern F-35PhotoVideo
Exclusive
February 18, 02:25 PM • 50928 views
Less light, but higher bills - how does it work?
Exclusive
February 18, 12:34 PM • 69023 views
Defence City: a filter for integrity or a tool to block the development of the defense industry?
Exclusive
February 18, 10:59 AM • 37303 views
Sentence and amnesty due to child adoption: parliamentary temporary investigative commission has many questions for NABU director Kryvonos
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−3°
3m/s
60%
746mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Poland boycotts Paralympic opening ceremony due to Russian and Belarusian participationFebruary 19, 02:43 AM • 10756 views
305 resilience centers are already operating in Ukraine: details from the First LadyVideoFebruary 19, 03:17 AM • 7718 views
US concludes decade-long military operation in Syria - WSJFebruary 19, 03:56 AM • 21100 views
Russia has begun ideological indoctrination of "white-collar workers" - Center for Countering DisinformationFebruary 19, 05:31 AM • 6472 views
Large-scale drug network uncovered in special operation "Rubicon", 104 detained in Ukraine and abroad - Prosecutor General KravchenkoVideo08:18 AM • 5496 views
Publications
Demolish or compensate for the cost: can the Odesa community take land from the scandalous Odrex clinic?
Exclusive
11:28 AM • 5226 views
The ice has broken: the fight against pressure on business has moved from a standstill, but custom-made cases have not yet disappeared11:15 AM • 4168 views
Ramadan 2026: a holy month of fasting, prayer, and spiritual renewalFebruary 18, 05:10 PM • 31570 views
F-series fighters: from the iconic "Top Gun" to the modern F-35PhotoVideoFebruary 18, 03:06 PM • 66985 views
Why do the NHSSU and the Ministry of Health ignore journalists' questions about cooperation with the scandalous Odrex clinic?February 18, 01:04 PM • 42773 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ruslan Kravchenko
Jeffrey Epstein
Friedrich Merz
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Odesa
Great Britain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Alexis from "Dynasty" touchingly congratulated her 32-year-younger beloved on their wedding anniversaryVideoFebruary 18, 07:06 PM • 18171 views
Shia LaBeouf got into a fight at Mardi Gras with paramedics, arrest, and dancing in the French QuarterPhotoFebruary 18, 12:23 PM • 26502 views
Star of the series "Money Heist" Úrsula Corberó became a mother for the first timePhotoFebruary 18, 11:16 AM • 27762 views
Cardi B announced from the stage that she is no longer in a relationship with the father of her childVideoFebruary 17, 05:21 PM • 32352 views
Iryna Bilyk impressed with a new image after a beauty transformationVideoFebruary 17, 11:43 AM • 44256 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Shahed-136
FIFA (video game series)

SBU and National Police detained a Russian agent who blew up a car in Odesa

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3083 views

The SBU and National Police detained a Russian agent who blew up a car in Odesa on February 16, injuring the owner. The 33-year-old unemployed Odesa resident was recruited through Telegram channels and received instructions from a curator in Russia.

SBU and National Police detained a Russian agent who blew up a car in Odesa

The Security Service of Ukraine and the National Police detained an agent of the Russian special services within 24 hours, who committed a terrorist act in Odesa on the morning of February 16 by planting explosives under a civilian's car. This was reported by the SBU press service, according to UNN.

Details

According to the investigation, the perpetrator manufactured an improvised explosive device and placed it under the bottom of an SUV parked near the entrance of an apartment building. At the moment of the explosion, the car owner was nearby and sustained injuries.

As established by law enforcement, the 33-year-old unemployed resident of Odesa, who was recruited by Russian special services through Telegram channels with offers of "easy money," was involved in preparing the terrorist act. After recruitment, he received detailed instructions from a curator from Russia on how to make an explosive device from improvised materials.

The defendant purchased components for the bomb in hardware stores. He equipped the explosive device itself with a mobile phone for remote detonation. After that, the agent conducted additional reconnaissance of the location, placed the IED under the car, and installed a disguised smartphone nearby, through which the Russian special services monitored the situation and carried out the detonation.

- the report says.

During searches at the detainee's place of residence, law enforcement officers seized components for making explosives and mobile phones from which he contacted the curator from Russia.

SBU investigators informed the perpetrator of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 258 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine – a terrorist act. He is currently in custody. He faces up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

Operational and investigative actions were carried out by SBU officers in Odesa region jointly with the National Police under the procedural guidance of the regional prosecutor's office.

Recall

On February 16, in the morning, a Toyota car exploded on Akademika Korolyova Street in Odesa. A 56-year-old man was injured and hospitalized.

Russian general charged over deadly missile strike on Kyiv TV tower in March 202216.02.26, 15:18 • 3659 views

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

War in UkraineCrimes and emergencies
Russian propaganda
Technology
Search
Social network
War in Ukraine
Life imprisonment
National Police of Ukraine
Security Service of Ukraine
Ukraine
Odesa
Kyiv