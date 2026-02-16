Russian general charged over deadly missile strike on Kyiv TV tower in March 2022

Another Russian general has been заочно (in absentia) notified of suspicion as part of the investigation into the missile strike on the Kyiv TV Tower in March 2022. As reported by the capital's prosecutor's office, this concerns a Major General of the Russian Armed Forces – the commander of the 22nd Guards Heavy Bomber Aviation Division of Long-Range Aviation of the Air Force of the Aerospace Forces of Russia, UNN reports.

Details

According to the investigation, the Russian general is accused of violating the laws and customs of war, combined with intentional murder, committed by a group of persons in prior conspiracy. His actions are qualified under Part 2 of Article 28 and Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

It has been established that on March 1, 2022, the armed forces of the Russian Federation carried out a missile strike on the capital of Ukraine using Kh-101 air-to-surface cruise missiles. The investigation believes that the suspect received an order from the commander of long-range aviation and issued a combat order for the intentional strike on civilian objects in Kyiv.

As a result of the missile attack, five civilians in the capital were killed, and six more people were injured. Among the dead was a television operator from one of the Ukrainian TV channels. Multi-story residential buildings, the building of the Kyiv TV Tower, the premises of the P. L. Shupyk National University of Health of Ukraine, a car service, and a sports complex were also damaged.

The prosecutor's office reminded that in August 2025, two other Russian generals involved in the preparation and execution of this missile strike were notified of suspicion in absentia. Specifically, this refers to the commander of long-range aviation of the Russian Air Force and the commander of the 121st Heavy Bomber Regiment of the Russian Aerospace Forces.

The pre-trial investigation in the case is being conducted by investigators of the Main Directorate of the SBU in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast under the procedural guidance of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office.

Recall

The commander and chief of staff of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation were notified of suspicion for the missile strike on Lviv on July 6, 2023. As a result of the attack, 9 civilians were killed, and 17 architectural monuments in the UNESCO buffer zone were damaged.