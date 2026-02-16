Russian general charged over deadly missile strike on Kyiv TV tower in March 2022

$43.100.11
51.130.09
ukenru
Exclusive
01:44 PM • 36 views
What will happen to Kyiv if Russia strikes the Bortnychi Aeration StationPhoto
Exclusive
12:57 PM • 1392 views
World, Technology, and Politics Reboot - February 17 Solar Eclipse in Aquarius
Exclusive
11:42 AM • 10007 views
"Judges feel when a case is fabricated": ex-judge Sytnikov spoke about pressure on business and the reaction of the servants of Themis
09:37 AM • 11338 views
Zelenskyy: Putin cannot be stopped with kisses or flowers, my advice to everyone is - don't do it
February 16, 06:15 AM • 17695 views
Ex-Minister Halushchenko served with notice of suspicionPhoto
February 16, 12:16 AM • 26907 views
Ukrainian delegation led by Budanov went to Geneva for negotiations with Russia and the USA
February 15, 09:07 PM • 32865 views
In Lviv region, a man shot dead his two children with a hunting rifle, then committed suicide
Exclusive
February 15, 02:11 PM • 62598 views
Influenza A in Ukraine: what is dangerous for children and adults, how to recognize and avoid complicationsPhoto
Exclusive
February 15, 11:51 AM • 48418 views
Beginning of the eclipse corridor and fateful changes: astrological forecast for February 16 - 22
February 15, 10:18 AM • 38605 views
NABU announced the detention of former Energy Minister Halushchenko at the border
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−7°
4m/s
73%
742mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Starting today, Romania begins repairs on the bridge over the Tisa, which will lead to traffic restrictions at the border – SBGSFebruary 16, 05:24 AM • 10163 views
In Bryansk and Belgorod, large-scale problems with energy supply arose due to strikes on critical infrastructureFebruary 16, 05:36 AM • 11370 views
Proceedings opened in Lviv region over murder of two children and father's suicidePhotoFebruary 16, 06:36 AM • 15488 views
US-intercepted 'shadow fleet' tanker carried Russian, Iranian, and Venezuelan oil - APVideoFebruary 16, 07:18 AM • 12938 views
Ice under snow and kilometer-long traffic jams - the capital paralyzed by bad weatherVideo08:28 AM • 10272 views
Publications
What will happen to Kyiv if Russia strikes the Bortnychi Aeration StationPhoto
Exclusive
01:44 PM • 36 views
"Judges feel when a case is fabricated": ex-judge Sytnikov spoke about pressure on business and the reaction of the servants of Themis
Exclusive
11:42 AM • 10007 views
Influenza A in Ukraine: what is dangerous for children and adults, how to recognize and avoid complicationsPhoto
Exclusive
February 15, 02:11 PM • 62598 views
Open competitions for public positions: instead of targeted "reboots," a systemic reform is needed
Exclusive
February 13, 11:25 AM • 114759 views
Why Donald Trump is not pressuring Russia: political scientist named reasons
Exclusive
February 13, 10:00 AM • 174039 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Marco Rubio
Vitali Klitschko
Musician
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke's daughter secretly married a musician01:26 PM • 274 views
Comedian Jimmy Fallon and music mogul Tommy Mottola prepare to launch their own pasta sauce brandFebruary 16, 01:45 AM • 19618 views
Hollywood Prepares Another 'Charlie's Angels' Reboot with 'Crazy Rich Asians' ScreenwriterFebruary 14, 11:20 PM • 24051 views
Famous Ukrainian blogger Candy Superstar robbed of UAH 2 millionPhotoFebruary 14, 08:54 AM • 32281 views
Actress Anna Salivanchuk revealed her weight and secrets to an ideal figureFebruary 13, 06:43 PM • 30572 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
The Guardian
Starlink

Russian general charged over deadly missile strike on Kyiv TV tower in March 2022

Kyiv • UNN

 • 722 views

The Kyiv Prosecutor's Office has заочно (in absentia) notified a Russian Armed Forces Major General of suspicion for the missile strike on the Kyiv TV tower in March 2022. The attack resulted in the deaths of five civilians and injuries to six others.

Russian general charged over deadly missile strike on Kyiv TV tower in March 2022

Another Russian general has been заочно (in absentia) notified of suspicion as part of the investigation into the missile strike on the Kyiv TV Tower in March 2022. As reported by the capital's prosecutor's office, this concerns a Major General of the Russian Armed Forces – the commander of the 22nd Guards Heavy Bomber Aviation Division of Long-Range Aviation of the Air Force of the Aerospace Forces of Russia, UNN reports.

Details

According to the investigation, the Russian general is accused of violating the laws and customs of war, combined with intentional murder, committed by a group of persons in prior conspiracy. His actions are qualified under Part 2 of Article 28 and Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

It has been established that on March 1, 2022, the armed forces of the Russian Federation carried out a missile strike on the capital of Ukraine using Kh-101 air-to-surface cruise missiles. The investigation believes that the suspect received an order from the commander of long-range aviation and issued a combat order for the intentional strike on civilian objects in Kyiv.

As a result of the missile attack, five civilians in the capital were killed, and six more people were injured. Among the dead was a television operator from one of the Ukrainian TV channels. Multi-story residential buildings, the building of the Kyiv TV Tower, the premises of the P. L. Shupyk National University of Health of Ukraine, a car service, and a sports complex were also damaged.

The prosecutor's office reminded that in August 2025, two other Russian generals involved in the preparation and execution of this missile strike were notified of suspicion in absentia. Specifically, this refers to the commander of long-range aviation of the Russian Air Force and the commander of the 121st Heavy Bomber Regiment of the Russian Aerospace Forces.

The pre-trial investigation in the case is being conducted by investigators of the Main Directorate of the SBU in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast under the procedural guidance of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office.

Recall

The commander and chief of staff of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation were notified of suspicion for the missile strike on Lviv on July 6, 2023. As a result of the attack, 9 civilians were killed, and 17 architectural monuments in the UNESCO buffer zone were damaged.

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

War in UkraineCrimes and emergencies
Real estate
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Kh-101
Security Service of Ukraine
Ukraine
Lviv
Kyiv