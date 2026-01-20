$43.180.08
I'm still here: Zelenskyy says he's not going to the Davos forum yet
11:00 AM • 11894 views
IAEA: Ukrainian power substations vital for nuclear safety were damaged amid a Russian attack today
09:39 AM • 13438 views
Russia changed tactics in attacking energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy instructed to inform the US and other partners and expects a government report on restoration timelines
Exclusive
09:21 AM • 15967 views
Law enforcement officers did not conduct searches at the home of Dnipro Mayor Filatov
08:19 AM • 16678 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with 'Zircon', 27 out of 34 missiles and 315 out of 339 drones neutralized
07:41 AM • 15325 views
White House has not yet scheduled Trump's meeting with Zelensky in Davos - Politico
January 19, 06:36 PM • 34678 views
Ukraine's Defense Forces hit a UAV warehouse in Luhansk region and oil facilities in Russia - General Staff
January 19, 05:12 PM • 65624 views
Trump urges Europe to focus on Russia's war against Ukraine, not Greenland
Exclusive
January 19, 04:20 PM • 51465 views
"Shaheds" as a weapon of terror: how Ukrainian air defense works and whether it is possible to close cities 100%
Exclusive
January 19, 03:17 PM • 50176 views
The price of energy insurance: what Ukraine pays for electricity imports from Europe
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Save Odrex? The Ministry of Health has not made a decision for almost two weeks based on the results of the inspection of the scandalous clinic

Kyiv • UNN

 • 10090 views

The Ministry of Health has still not published a decision regarding the inspection of two legal entities associated with the Odrex clinic, despite the commission completing its work on January 8, 2026. This delay raises questions amid numerous criminal proceedings against the clinic.

Save Odrex? The Ministry of Health has not made a decision for almost two weeks based on the results of the inspection of the scandalous clinic

The Ministry of Health of Ukraine has still not published a decision based on the results of an unscheduled inspection of two legal entities associated with the Odesa private clinic Odrex, although the work of the licensing commission ended on January 8, 2026. The delay seems atypical and suggests deliberate procrastination and attempts by the clinic to avoid responsibility, writes UNN

Unscheduled state supervision measures lasted from January 6 to 8 and concerned LLC "Medical House "Odrex"" and LLC "Center of Medicine" – companies that hold the medical licenses of the Odrex clinic. Both legal entities are involved in a number of criminal proceedings for alleged fraud, improper performance of professional duties by medical workers, embezzlement of patient funds, and intentional murder. According to the Prosecutor General's Office, law enforcement officers are currently investigating 10 criminal proceedings involving the Odrex clinic.

It is worth noting that at the end of 2025, the Ministry of Health revoked the license of LLC "Medical House" – the company that owns the Odrex clinic. The reason was the administration's refusal to provide documents to the commission during an inspection related to a patient's death, which is a gross violation of licensing conditions. 

Against the backdrop of the completed inspection of two more legal entities, a significant number of criminal proceedings, and existing risks for patients, the pause in the Ministry of Health's decision seems at least strange. Such a delay may be due to the regulator's unwillingness to make a tough decision regarding the clinic, with which the Ministry of Health's leadership has contacts. After all, as is known, Odrex CEO Tigran Arutyunyan is a member of the Ministry of Health's working group on the development of private medicine, which is headed by Minister of Health Viktor Lyashko. 

Such joint work and personal acquaintance give grounds to doubt the impartiality of the regulator specifically in the "Odrex" case and raise suspicions of attempts to avoid responsibility through personal connections.

Documentary film "Wasp's Nest"

The documentary film "Wasp's Nest" became a real exposé of "treatment" at the private Odesa clinic Odrex. For perhaps the first time, victims of Odrex and relatives of those who could not be saved after treatment at the Odesa clinic told their truth. In the hope of finding justice and protecting others. 

One of those who was not afraid to tell her story was Svitlana Huk. The woman became a widow after her husband was admitted to "Odrex" with a thymus tumor. After the promised "easy operation," he underwent a full thoracotomy, followed by complications, an "artificial kidney" machine, and daily bills of 80-90 thousand UAH. The most shocking part of the Huk family's story was Svitlana's account of how she came to her husband's ward – it was as cold as a freezer, and under the patient's blanket was a heater. As the widow herself says, Odrex continued to keep her husband's body on life support after clinical death only to issue a larger bill, because staying in a private clinic is charged daily. Her husband died, and when Svitlana could not pay for her husband's death, the clinic sued her, simultaneously threatening her. As the widow says, the pressure was so strong that she even thought about suicide. 

Volodymyr, another patient, came to "Odrex" for surgery. However, the day after the operation, his condition significantly worsened. It turned out that his lungs were affected by 85%. Although the initial reason for seeking treatment at the clinic had nothing to do with lung problems. Doctors told his wife that her husband had been infected with the bacterium Serratia marcescens, which spreads through dirty hands or non-sterile equipment. They added that anything can be caught in intensive care. The man's condition worsened, he could barely breathe, so he was put into a medical coma. Keeping a patient on life support is expensive, so eventually the family ran out of money. In response, Volodymyr's wife heard a proposal from the clinic's doctors to "turn off the light" – disconnect her husband from the machines and accept that he could not be saved. Volodymyr miraculously survived, leaving the clinic with ruined health and significant weight loss. There was no mention of infection in the clinic in the discharge summary. 

Kyivan Khrystyna Totkailo learned about her father's cancer diagnosis and turned to "Feofaniya". The medical council concluded that aggressive chemotherapy was contraindicated for him before surgery. However, surgeon Ihor Bielotserkovsky, who was also on the council, suggested treatment at the Odesa "Odrex", where his wife, oncologist Maryna Bielotserkovska, works. He assured the desperate daughter that in the Odesa clinic her father's "larynx and voice would be saved". Before the trip, the family was forced to pay for a consultation in advance, without an examination, which already raised doubts.

At "Odrex", the father was prescribed a five-day course of aggressive chemotherapy, and a second one was immediately planned. The man had a gastrostomy tube inserted, which required daily care, but, according to Khrystyna, the doctors practically did not examine him. By the time of discharge, there was already a through hole at the insertion site, through which food leaked.

After returning to Kyiv, the father's condition sharply deteriorated: his kidneys failed, and an ulcer appeared in his mouth. In response to reports of critical symptoms, the doctor from "Odrex" replied that it was a day off today, all questions would be answered on Monday. The family paid over 250 thousand hryvnias, but the father died. Khrystyna is convinced that the prescription of aggressive chemotherapy, contrary to the recommendations of other doctors, was a fatal mistake by "Odrex".

These stories are only a small part of what is shown in the documentary film "Wasp's Nest". In fact, there are many more testimonies, and all of them describe the same patterns: aggressive financial pressure, neglect of treatment protocols, lack of proper control, and cases that ended in severe complications or death. The film contains testimonies of those affected by "treatment at Odrex". Law enforcement agencies, as well as the Ministry of Health, cannot ignore them. The scale of these stories indicates that the problem is not with individual doctors, but with the operating system of the "Odrex" clinic. Where the main goal, it seems, is not to help the patient, but to make money. 

Let's add

Former patients and families of the deceased have created the website Stop Odrex, where they publish their own stories and information about the progress of criminal proceedings. There you can also anonymously or openly tell your story about treatment at the Odesa private clinic Odrex. 

The impetus for the active public coverage of the so-called "Odrex Case" was the death of Odesa businessman-developer Adnan Kivan within the clinic's walls. It is known that he underwent treatment there in May-October 2024. Following his death, two doctors were notified of suspicion of improper performance of professional duties, which caused the patient's death (Part 1, Article 140 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). 

It was later revealed that these were Vitaliy Rusakov, head of the surgical department, and oncologist Maryna Bielotserkovska, who was fired from Odrex almost immediately after Adnan Kivan's death. Investigators, based on expert conclusions, believe that the actions of these two doctors led to the death of patient Adnan Kivan. Currently, Rusakov has been served with an indictment, and the case has been sent to court for consideration on its merits.

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyHealthPublications
Odrex
Ministry of Health of Ukraine
Carcinoma
Film
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Viktor Liashko
Kyiv