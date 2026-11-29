Saudi Arabia is showing signs of resuming oil exports through the Persian Gulf after its weakest week in nearly three months, despite an increase in the number of attacks on tankers in the region. Bloomberg reported this, citing satellite imagery, writes UNN.

Details

Images of Saudi Arabia’s main export terminals in Ras Tanura showed 3 oil tankers that were likely loading crude oil.

Before that, European Union satellites Sentinel 1 and Sentinel 2 recorded only 2 large oil tankers over 5 days, each capable of carrying about 2 million barrels of crude.

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This is the lowest figure since the beginning of September. By comparison, during the comparable period through November 22, at least 8 different vessels were spotted at the kingdom’s export facilities.

Threat to oil supplies through the Strait of Hormuz

The slowdown in exports came amid an increase in attacks on tankers passing through the Strait of Hormuz, which connects the Persian Gulf with the open sea, as well as attacks on other facilities in Saudi Arabia.

At the same time, Bloomberg notes that, due to the lack of satellite imagery for Wednesday and Thursday, some vessels may have gone unnoticed.

The oil company Saudi Aramco and the Saudi Ministry of Energy did not respond to journalists’ inquiries about the export situation.

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