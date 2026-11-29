OPEC+ countries have reached a preliminary agreement to maintain oil production quotas in the first quarter of 2027, despite falling prices and mounting internal divisions within the alliance. Bloomberg reported this, citing two delegates, writes UNN.

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Saudi Arabia and its partners are expected to approve the decision during online meetings on November 29. At the same time, the agreement is unlikely to significantly affect global oil supplies, as most members of the alliance are already producing the maximum available volumes of crude.

In November, oil futures fell by almost 20% amid a recovery in supply and unstable demand. In 2027, a surplus of oil may once again emerge on the global market, threatening further price declines and reduced revenues for oil-exporting countries.

Internal divisions within OPEC+ are intensifying

An additional challenge for the alliance was an audit of the production capacities of member countries, on the basis of which quotas for 2027 are to be determined.

Iraq rejected an assessment of its capacity at slightly less than 5 million barrels per day, insisting that it is capable of producing 5.2 million barrels. Baghdad had previously even threatened to leave OPEC if it was not allowed to increase production, but later withdrew the threat.

The dispute is unfolding against the backdrop of the United Arab Emirates' withdrawal from OPEC due to dissatisfaction with oil production restrictions.

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