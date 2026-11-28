The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump attempted to persuade Venezuela and Iraq to leave the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), and also blocked Caracas from paying its annual membership fee to the organization. Reuters reported this, citing 10 sources familiar with the situation, UNN writes.

Details

According to the agency, Washington sought to increase oil production and attract U.S. investment to both countries. At the same time, the United States feared that OPEC's production restrictions could hinder the implementation of these plans.

The pressure on Venezuela was so significant that Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman intervened and persuaded the Trump administration not to insist that the country leave the organization.

Iraq resumed oil exports via Syria by tanker trucks after disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz – Reuters

In Iraq, the issue of leaving OPEC was discussed at a government meeting. However, the Ministry of Oil persuaded the prime minister to remain in the organization and instead seek an increase in the production quota.

The risk of OPEC's breakup is growing

Washington's actions are increasing tensions within the organization, which has already lost four member states since 2019. The latest to announce its withdrawal was the United Arab Emirates, in early 2026.

Alpine Macro's chief geopolitical strategist, Dan Alamarieu, warned that the risk of OPEC's breakup is growing.

The organization currently has 11 countries. At the same time, over the past decade the United States has transformed from one of OPEC's customers into its main competitor in the global oil market.

The U.S. State Department allowed that lower-level American officials may have raised the issue of Venezuela leaving OPEC, but denied that it had been the subject of high-level negotiations.

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