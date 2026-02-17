SAP prosecutor asks to remand Halushchenko with bail of almost UAH 426 million

The prosecutor of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office asks the court to remand former minister Herman Halushchenko in custody and set bail at 425 million 984 thousand hryvnias, UNN reports.

Details

According to the prosecutor, the amount of bail is justified by the gravity and specifics of the criminal offenses in which Herman Halushchenko is suspected.

Given the gravity and specifics of the criminal offenses in which Halushchenko is suspected, information about the suspect's identity, his financial status, and the individuals with whom the crime was committed, we deem it necessary to set bail at 425 million 984 thousand hryvnias if it is posted. — emphasized the SAP prosecutor.

Earlier, SAP spokeswoman Olha Postolyuk, in an exclusive comment to UNN, reported that the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAP) would request the arrest of the former Minister of Energy of Ukraine, who was detained on February 15, as a preventive measure, with the alternative of posting bail of over 400 million hryvnias.

Context

On February 15, 2026, detectives from NABU detained a former high-ranking official — the Minister of Energy of Ukraine, who held this position from 2021 to 2025 — while he was attempting to leave the territory of Ukraine.

He was notified of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 255 and Part 3 of Article 209 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Thus, the former head of the relevant ministry is suspected of participating in a criminal organization and of laundering money obtained as a result of its activities, on a large scale.

According to our information, this refers to the former head of the Ministry of Energy, Herman Halushchenko.

What is known about the case

According to NABU, in February 2021, on the island of Anguilla (a self-governing overseas territory of Great Britain), at the initiative of members of a criminal organization exposed by NABU and SAP in November 2025, a fund was registered that was supposed to attract about $100 million in "investments."

The fund was headed by an acquaintance of the criminal organization's members, a citizen of Seychelles and Saint Kitts and Nevis, who professionally provided services for laundering criminally obtained proceeds.

Among the fund's "investors" was the family of the suspected former Minister of Energy.

To conceal his involvement in the criminal scheme, two companies were created in the Marshall Islands, integrated into the structure of a trust registered in Saint Kitts and Nevis. The former wife and four children of the high-ranking official were registered as beneficiaries of the companies.

These companies became "investors" in the fund (by purchasing its shares), and members of the criminal organization, in the interests of the suspect, began transferring funds to the fund's accounts opened in three Swiss banks.

While the official was heading the relevant ministry, through his trusted person, known as "Rocket," the criminal organization received over $112 million in cash from illegal activities in the energy sector.

As noted by NABU, these funds were legalized through various financial instruments, including cryptocurrency and "investing" in the fund.

In particular, over $7.4 million was transferred to the fund's accounts, which were managed by the suspect's family. Another over 1.3 million Swiss francs and 2.4 million euros were issued in cash and transferred directly to the family in Switzerland.

Part of these funds was spent on paying for children's education in prestigious institutions in Switzerland and deposited into the former wife's accounts. The rest was placed on deposit, from which the high-ranking official's family received additional income and spent it on their own needs.