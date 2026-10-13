Russian attack destroyed building of Rivne State University of the Humanities; students were in a shelter - Ministry of Education

The academic building of Rivne State University of the Humanities caught fire as a result of the Russian attack on October 13. The students were in shelters, and university employees were injured. The building is unfit for educational purposes. This was reported by Minister of Education and Science Andrii Butenko, writes UNN.

As a result of the enemy attack, a fire broke out in the academic building of Rivne State University of the Humanities. According to preliminary information, the premises of the Faculty of Musical Arts were almost completely burned out - Butenko wrote on social media.

According to him, the fire has been extinguished, and the debris is still being cleared.

"According to the institution, all students were in shelters. There are injured people among the university's administrative staff," the minister reported.

20 people injured in Russian drone strike on educational building in Rivne

The damaged building is unfit for educational purposes and requires reconstruction. Neighboring academic buildings were also damaged: in particular, windows were shattered - Butenko noted.

According to him, the full extent of the damage is still being determined.

Will there be changes to the educational process

"The university is considering the possibility of switching entirely to remote learning by the end of this week. Further arrangements for the educational process will be determined taking into account the available premises and safe locations," the head of the Ministry of Education and Science reported.

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine and the Rivne region police showed the aftermath of the Russian attack in central Rivne.