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20 people injured in Russian drone strike on educational building in Rivne

Kyiv • UNN

 • 580 views

A Russian drone struck an educational institution building in central Rivne on October 13. The fire was extinguished, and 20 people were injured.

20 people injured in Russian drone strike on educational building in Rivne
The aftermath of the Russian strike in central Rivne was shown by Oleksandr Koval, head of the Rivne Regional Military Administration. Source: t.me/oleksandrkoval_rv

There are already 20 people injured in Rivne after a Russian drone struck an educational institution building in the city center on the morning of October 13. This was reported on social media by Rivne Regional Military Administration head Oleksandr Koval, UNN writes.

Work is ongoing to eliminate the consequences of the morning attack. Unfortunately, the number of injured has risen to 20 

- Koval stated.

According to him, the fire in the educational building has been extinguished.

Russia has been attacking almost continuously since the night; 14 people injured after "Shahed" strike on central Rivne13.10.26, 11:49 • 12706 views

Julia Shramko

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