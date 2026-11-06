Russians struck Izium with guided aerial bombs: houses damaged, people injured

The enemy launched an airstrike on the city of Izium in the Kharkiv region on the evening of Thursday, November 5. This is reported by the Izium City Military Administration, according to UNN.

Details

It is reported that the Russians presumably used guided aerial bombs. Hits were recorded in the central and southern parts of the city.

As a result of the attack, approximately two apartment buildings and about ten private residential houses were destroyed and damaged. In addition, power grids were damaged, which resulted in a significant portion of subscribers and consumers in the city of Izium being left without electricity. It is currently known that 2 people were injured, and they are receiving the necessary medical assistance - the Military Administration said.

Reminder

On October 29, the Russians dropped a guided aerial bomb on a five-story building in Izium, Kharkiv region. Nine people were injured in the attack.

Five people, including a 16-year-old girl, were injured as a result of Russian shelling of Izium - RMA