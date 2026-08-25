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Five people, including a 16-year-old girl, were injured as a result of Russian shelling of Izium - RMA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 316 views

Five people, including a 16-year-old girl, were injured in the daytime shelling of Izium. Five others, including an 11-year-old girl, experienced stress.

Five people, including a 16-year-old girl, were injured as a result of Russian shelling of Izium - RMA

Russian forces shelled Izium in the Kharkiv region during the day. As a result of the attack, five people were injured, while another five suffered an acute stress reaction. Children are among those affected. This was reported by Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration, according to UNN.

Details

This afternoon, the occupiers shelled Izium. As a result of this attack, 5 people were injured, including a 16-year-old girl

- Oleh Syniehubov stated.

According to him, another 5 people suffered an acute stress reaction, including an 11-year-old girl.

Medics are currently providing all those affected with the necessary assistance.

We remind you

In Kyiv’s Holosiivskyi district, fragments of a Russian UAV hit a high-rise building. Medics provided the injured woman with outpatient care.

Alla Kiosak

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Explosions
War in Ukraine
Oleh Syniehubov
Kharkiv Oblast
Izium
Kyiv